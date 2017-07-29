D.J. Fluker Talks About the Joy of Being a Giant, His Offseason Training, and More

For as big of a man as offensive lineman D.J. Fluker is, he also comes across as somewhat shy and soft-spoken.

But the more the 26-year-old Fluker spoke about his time with the New York Giants, the more excited—and more animated—he became both in his vocal levels and in his gestures.

“I’m excited,” he said Friday after completing his second training camp practice with the team. “I don’t know about you, but I’m very excited, being here about to play football for the New York Giants? Come on man, where else would you want to be? Playing with Eli (Manning), being part of this offensive line, this is where it’s at; this is where I want to be–being with guys who want to win it and who want to be great. You can’t ask for anything else.”

Well, perhaps a starting job would be nice, but even there, Fluker, the 11th overall pick by the Chargers in the 2013 NFL draft, knows that nothing is going to be handed to him and that he’s going to have to earn whatever he gets.

And that’s just fine with Fluker, who revealed he faithfully awakens at 5 a.m. every morning eager to get into work to start his day with a positive attitude and a smile on his face.

He is still learning about the Giants organization, which he compared to the University of Alabama, known for its zest and enthusiasm for its football program. He enthusiastically shared the story about how he and his teammates got a history lesson about “The Duke,” the late Wellington Mara’s nickname and the name emblazoned on the oval-shaped pigskin these grown men fight for every week.

“I was excited; it got me fired up inside,” Fluker said, his voice now clearly audible from several yards away. “It’s about the passion. The passion when you walk in the building, they’re all passionate about winning. I mean, where else can you find that? And when I came in, I was like, ‘Shoot, I’m at Alabama all over again, I’m all fired up.’”

Besides becoming better acquainted with the Giants organization and, to a lesser extent, the Giants beat writers, most important of all is that Fluker is finally learning just how powerful and effective an offensive lineman he can be now that he has a blueprint for building on what raw talent he has.

To that end, Fluker sought the guidance of noted offensive line development specialist Duke Manyweather after the Giants offseason program ended.

Under Manyweather’s guidance, Fluker changed up his eating habits, his strength training and recovery and, most importantly, he corrected some of the technique deficiencies that in the past had him looking more like a struggling undrafted free agent than a first-round stud capable of flattening defenders who dared to get in his way.

“To be honest, I wish I would have went there about three years ago,” Fluker said of his work with Manyweather.

“Probably would have helped a lot. I enjoyed the working out because it’s the first time I actually got to work on technique and understood what I was doing and why I was doing it. So, yeah, that helped me a lot.”

Before retaining Manyweather’s services, Fluker met with the Giants coaches to get an idea of where they wanted to see him focus most on making a jump forward.

“Just really about getting better heels,” he said. “My sinking down. More about hand placement. Other than that, just play fast and fierce.”

I CAN AND I WILL WATCH ME. WORK HARD IN SILENCE; LET SUCCESS MAKE THE NOISE. A post shared by D.J.FLUKER76 (@djthewarrior76) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Under Manyweather’s watchful eye, Fluker said he learned how to clean up his technique and use his raw ability to work smarter.

“You know, I’m strong, I can move anybody. I can guarantee I’ll get it done,” Fluker said. “At the end of the day with technique it’s a lot easier. So, with him, teaching me how to use my hands like in the right way that helped me a whole lot.”

Although they only worked together for a short period, Mayweather said the change in Fluker is noticeable.

“He made huge jumps in every aspect imaginable,” he said. “He knows it’s still a work in progress and there are goals and benchmarks set forth that still will need to be worked towards.”

That’s where training camp and the coaching by Giants offensive line coaches Mike Solari and Lunda Wells will come into play, the fruits of that process not likely to be seen until the pads go on next week and full contact with the defensive linemen is allowed.

Currently, Fluker, who has been working primarily at right guard—he did take a few snaps at right tackle back in the spring when incumbent Bobby Hart was absent from an OTA—remains open minded regarding where he plays and what his role is.

“It’s wherever coach wants to put me,” he said. “My mindset is always different. Everybody can tell you where he wants you to be, but my mindset is it’s about how bad you want something. That’s how I see every day of life, so if I can go play somewhere else I will – like on the offensive line.”

Fluker’s primary competition for a job as a starter is John Jerry, the incumbent at right guard. Thus far, Jerry has been hard to move out of the starting lineup, but Fluker was quick to remind everyone that there is still a long road ahead.

“I mean, we’re just a few days in guys. What do you want me to prove to you right now?” he said. “We’re all fighting for our job. I mean, nothing’s promised. Nothing isn’t promised, right? So, we’re all here fighting every day.”

