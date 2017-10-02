Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-New York Giants 23: Hits, Misses & Musings

With the New York Giants having dropped their fourth straight game in heartbreaking fashion no less—they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-23 on Nick Folk’s 34-yard field goal as time expired—we continue to be amazed at the amount of blind faith the front office and coaching staff continues to have and which continues to bite them in the backside week after week.

Let’s start with the front office which believed, as did the coaching staff, that the starting offensive line would be better based on what it did in the preseason. The problem though, besides the fact that hasn’t always been true, is that the front office, for whatever the reason, was unable to come up with quality depth to have ready in the event of an emergency.

“Quality depth” should translate to one guy being able to step in for an injured starter, which the Giants have now had to do twice—once last week and again this week.

However, instead of simply plugging one guy into the lineup, they have twice had to shuffle the line around, moving two guys. That’s not a smart way to build continuity or chemistry, especially when you have to move your best player, Justin Pugh, out of a position that fits him like a glove back to the outside where his talents probably aren’t as best suited.

Let’s turn to the running game, where back in March head coach Ben McAdoo, in perhaps the most blatant example of blind faith, gave the starting running back job to second-year man Paul Perkins.

Perkins, for those keeping score at home, has been dead last among the Giants rushers in each week, his latest showing being nine carries for 13 yards, 1.4 average this week which is less than his 1.9 average for the season.

Meanwhile guys like Orleans Darkwa, inactive this week due to a back injury, and Shane Vereen, their most complete running back, continue to play second fiddle behind Perkins, a nice kid but a guy who looks so uncomfortable and unsure of himself out there that it’s painful to watch.

This week were it probably not for Perkins’ rib injury, he might have topped rookie Wayne Gallman’s 11 carries with no problem, even though Gallman, who rushed for 42 yards and looked far more comfortable carrying the rock, finished with a nice 3.8 per carry average.

Sticking with the offense, the Giants are now one of six on fourth down, including three failed attempts inside the 10-yard line the last three weeks.

At what point is McAdoo, as the play caller, going to wake up and realize that his blind faith is costing his team points that, at least in this week, might have otherwise meant the difference between a win and a loss? What’s that line about doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?

Speaking of the coaching, after the game, cornerback Eli Apple mentioned that the Bucs ran a play that the Giants hadn’t seen. the play in question came on tight end O.J. Howard’s 58-yard touchdown that came on a misdirection, a play in which he was wide open.

The Giants admitting that they’re seeing things they weren’t expecting isn’t new, unfortunately, but it’s becoming concerning for a team that supposedly dials into the little details during each week’s preparation periods.

And speaking of Apple, given how much he has struggled this year, why was he put on Mike Evans, a physical receiver? Apple can be a physical corner, yes, but lately his “physical” nature has gotten him nailed for defensive pass interference. So why not put Janoris Jenkins on Evans right from the start?

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes to remind people about the times opponents don’t throw at Apple, which is his way of trying to cover up the issue. Sorry, but that ship isn’t sailing.

Since we’re on the defense, let’s continue. We can talk about the great mystery of how pretty much the same unit from a year ago suddenly forgot to tackle, and suddenly can’t come up with interceptions or forced fumbles. Again, blind faith.

The coaching staff talks about not looking back to last year, but actions sure do speak louder than words given the results which suggest this coaching staff believes that because this unit did it last year, they can do it again.

Personnel? We’ll point to Darian Thompson, who after missing last year with a foot injury, got his job back but has thus far not looked close to being the player we saw briefly last year before his injury, yet who continues to get snaps.

Why? Again, the blind faith that because he showed ball hawk tendencies last year, things would pick up where they left off again.

Eli Apple’s last 4.25 games: 34 targets

23 receptions

311 yards

6 TDs — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) October 1, 2017

There’s even been instances of blind faith on special teams. Punter Brad Wing has now cost this team three times with his poor punting, yet there was McAdoo saying after the game that he intends to stick with Wing (perhaps due in part to his contract which is locked in for this year and perhaps due in part that Wing seems to be the only one who can get through to Odell Beckham Jr. when he acts up).

Ditto with Dwayne Harris, who two years ago looked like such a bargain as a punt returner but who, thanks in part to injuries and thanks in part to poor decisions, looks like he’s done.

To be clear, there is nothing wrong with having faith in your team. However, when your faith isn’t rewarded—and with and 0-4 record it’s as plain as day that the faith the front office and coaching staff had across the board has not been rewarded—then someone better wake up before it’s too late.

HITS

Eli Manning: He’s still got it, folks. Manning completed 30 of 49 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, with most of his throws being sharp (yes, there were a few clunkers in the bunch, but when you ask your quarterback to throw over 40 times per game, that will happen). This week, he became Crazy Legs Manning, rushing for 22 yards on three carries He was the team’s leading rusher at the half (really) and has scored the team’s only rushing touchdown this season so far (seriously).

WATCH: Eli Manning takes it to the house! TOUCHDOWN #NYGIANTS! pic.twitter.com/rTItNgDynK — New York Giants (@Giants) October 1, 2017

Wayne Gallman: The birthday boy’s NFL debut ended with 11 carries for 42 yards, a 3.8-yards-per-carry average with a long of 14 tucked in there. Until he shows otherwise, Gallman needs to be in the running back rotation and he needs to get significant touches.

MISSES

The Coaching Staff: Making the occasional poor decision happens to the best of any coach, but when you constantly compound it by trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, then there is no excuse for that.

For example, this team has struggled to convert on fourth down this season, and has twice now failed to convert at the goal line. At some point, wouldn’t it behoove the Giants to stop being so insistent on trying to buck the trend and play it a bit smarter when every point counts?

Or what about the continued insistence that Brad Wing is capable of directional punting. He hasn’t shown he can do it with any consistency, yet it seems every week that’s what he’s asked to do. How about running to the left behind John Jerry who was facing Gerald McCoy early in the game? That wouldn’t have been so bad had they sent a tight end in there to help with the blocking.

And then there was the maddening decision to line Eli Apple across from Mike Evans, which thankfully defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo realized and fixed. Yes, the players are supposed to execute the plays, but when the coaches don’t put them in the best position to make the plays that need to be made, that is on the coaching.

Brad Wing: Wing is one of the nicest, most accommodating and pleasant guys in that locker room, and yes, he’s been asked to do some directional punting, which isn’t a strength. However, what is in his control is his technique and achieving consistency. I’m not sure how many punts he does a day, but after all this time, it’s mind boggling that his technique can look so flawless on one punt and so sloppy on the next.

Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham Jr.: The two combined for 13 receptions (out of 26 pass targets) and 152 yards with zero touchdowns this week. That’s a 50 percent conversion rate on their pass targets.

While not every incompletion was catchable, both Beckham and Marshall each had critical drops in the game that are simply inexcusable. What’s more, it looked as though each failed to look the ball in and secure it instead maybe planning their escape routes. If you’re an NFL receiver you can’t do that. If you’re not taking care of the little details—and on those critical drops they didn’t—you’re not going to win many football games.

MUSINGS

It’s only four games, but this heartbreaking loss to the Bucs might very well be the one that breaks the Giants’ spirit.

Think about this for a minute. Linebacker Johnathan Casillas and defensive end Olivier Vernon both had injuries that they probably should have rested this week. Yet both were out there pushing themselves to the point of a breakdown because of the magnitude of this game, because they no doubt knew that they had to jump in to save the sinking ship and that they’d deal with the consequences their bodies threw at them later.

Casillas seemed to come through the game just fine. Vernon, who was forced out of the game before the half, did not.

If this sting of this game lingers beyond the 24-hours, as Casillas suggested might be the case, how long until guys who would normally push through injuries throw up their hands and focus on getting better rather than sacrificing their bodies for a ship that seems to be going nowhere fast.

* * *

If Odell Beckham Jr. truly wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL, then he MUST do something about his dropped passes.

Odell Beckham vs. Brent Grimes

7 Targets

2 Catches

10 Yards

1 Pass Breakup. The rest of Beckham’s catches were in someone else’s coverage — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 1, 2017

Per Pro Football Focus, Beckham is second in the league (behind Oakland’s Amari Cooper) in dropped passes with five (Cooper has seven). Of Beckham’s 33 pass targets so far, 25 have been catchable, per the advanced analytics site. He’s caught 20 of those balls and dropped five.

Last season, Beckham had 8 drops. The thing though about his drops is they seem to have come at critical times I the game, e.g. on third-down, in the end zone, etc. And that is what Beckham needs to clean up.

* * *

As I write this, we have not yet heard from head coach Ben McAdoo, who usually does a conference call with reporters the day after a game when he’s had a chance to watch the film and make his notes.

But one thing he said in his postgame press conference after the game that stood out to me like a sore thumb—and something I intend to ask about—was his response to a question about whether he was surprised about his team being winless at this point.

“I’m not surprised, I’m not shocked,” he said. “You can’t carry things over from one year to the next; we talked about that in the offseason. We got to be hungry, we got to be willing to work, and we need to get back to work as a staff and to get back to work as a team and find a way to improve.”

McAdoo generally keeps things close to the vest, but that statement seems very telling. Now I do plan to ask about this (and I’m sure I won’t be the only reporter who does), but you wonder if perhaps the Giants players fell in love with their clippings from last year, if maybe they are taking things for granted that last year they wouldn’t have last year when everyone was trying to feel out the new coaching staff and the influx of new talent they brought in.

THE FINAL WORD

The question came up late last night from a reader regarding last year’s 11-5 record and if it was a fluke.

The evidence is sure pointing to that conclusion. Last year the Giants not only had a relatively new defense in terms on the personnel and how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was able to deploy them, they also benefited from a “soft” schedule and were damn lucky in the injury department.

If you go back to 2011, the last year the Giants won a championship, their record, including this year’s four losses is 39-45 (.433). That’s is the worst mark of the four NFC East teams over that same time period.

Over that same period, the Giants have changed offensive and defensive coordinators and the head coach. And they have spent millions of dollars to upgrade the talent on both sides of the ball—talent that otherwise should have come internally had the drafts from 2010-2013 been more solid.

That lies on general manager Jerry Reese, the lone constant in that five-year stretch. While Reese has tried to do what’s best for the organization and while injuries are not his fault, his practice of building the team from the outside in has wasted these last remaining years of the team’s franchise quarterback.