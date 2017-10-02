Ben McAdoo: Giants Can’t Get Numb

Ben McAdoo might be a relatively new head coach, but he’s not oblivious to the challenges that a football team can face.

One such challenge that McAdoo’s New York Giants now face is remaining focused and hungry after four straight losing efforts, the last two of which saw victory snatched away as time ran out.

That’s why when the Giants return to work Tuesday following a day off Monday, McAdoo wants to see them shake off any remaining emotions that might be lingering from the disappointment of the 25-23 loss to the Bucs Sunday and get down to brass tacks.

“When things aren’t going well, you have to dot your i’s and cross your t’s and you have to play fundamentally sound football,” McAdoo said. “We haven’t done that.”

McAdoo believes that a lot of the team’s problems are correctable, such as the missed tackles—eight in Sunday’s game alone according to Pro Football Focus—the dropped passes, the points being left on the field, and the missed opportunities.

“It starts with blocking, tackling, catching the football, kicking and punting, especially in the fourth quarter,” McAdoo said. “At times, we look like we are pressing, other times it looks like we’re hesitant.”

To get his team back on the right track, McAdoo plans to go back to the basics.

“We have to go back and simplify,” he said. “Simplify what we are doing schematically and let these guys go out and play and showcase their ability.”

Besides working on the fundamentals, McAdoo was very straightforward about his desire to see his players avoiding self-pity given how the season has unfolded.

“I mean, its fight or flight time. We have talented men of integrity in the locker room. It’s not going to be easy. But we have to go out there and we have to fight,” he said.

“I expect us to go out there and fight. The biggest thing that I get concerned about is guys going numb. We can’t go numb. Can never accept this. You got to fight through it. You got to work for that first win.”

That starts with rebuilding any shattered confidence in the coming week.

“It’s a game of confidence and you build confidence through the way you practice,” McAdoo said. “And then it has to transition to game day and that’s really been where we’re struggling.

“We’re the only ones that can do anything about it. We got to get back out there on the practice field and we got to work through the fundamentals. We can’t get numb. We can never get used to this feeling or accept it. We have to get back to work.”

BLUE NOTES

McAdoo said the team plans to send the tape of the double pass interference call from Sunday’s game in which cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Bucs receiver Mike Evans, who were battling for the ball, were both flagged for pass interference.

McAdoo confirmed that defensive end Olivier Vernon, who left the game at the end of the second quarter, re-aggravated his ankle. the coach also said that center Weston Richburg is in the protocol after suffering a concussion, that running back Paul Perkins suffered a rib contusion and that receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who seemed to irritate his ankle and who also dislocated a finger, is “fighting through a bunch of things.”

McAdoo also said he was pleased with what he saw from offensive lineman D.J. Fluker. “He’s a big man. He works at playing physical. He did some good things,’ he said, adding that the coaching staff would discuss this week whether they would stick with the latest offensive line configuration which had Fluker at right guard and John Jerry at left guard.