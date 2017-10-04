New York Giants Wednesday Injury Report: Both Starting Defensive Ends Dinged

The injuries are piling up for the New York Giants as they prepare to begin the second quarter of the season this week. Here is a rundown of who was listed on the pre-practice injury report for Wednesday.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (finger/ankle)

Beckham, who has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 2 of the preseason, came off the injury report last week. However, he not only appeared to tweak his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Bucs, he also dislocated his index finger on his right hand. During the part of practice open to the media, Beckham didn’t seem to be bothered as much by the ankle, but the finger is an injury that bears watching.

Running Back Orleans Darkwa (back)

Darkwa was inactive last week, but was able to warm up and participate in individual drills. He looks as though he’ll at least be limited this week. If he is able to return, it will be interesting to see what the Giants do at running back after rookie Wayne Gallman had such a promising NFL debut last week.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle)

Jenkins is another player who came off the injury report last week. However, he’s not only back on it, he also didn’t look like he was going to practice, as after warming up, he went right to the side to ride the stationary bike.

Receiver Brandon Marshall (toe)

Already off to a disappointing start in trying to fit in on the Giants offense, receiver Marshall now has a toe injury, though it didn’t appear to be bothered too much by it during the part of practice open to the media.

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs)

Head coach Ben McAdoo said Monday that Perkins is fighting through a rib contusion. He looked like he’d be at least limited today.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder)

Pierre-Paul is a new and surprising addition to the injury list this week. He made it through the entire game last week and seemed fine afterward, yet on Wednesday, he was missing from practice. With Olivier Vernon already ailing, it will be interesting to see if the Giants end up missing one or both of their starting defensive ends Sunday.

Center Weston Richburg (concussion)

Richburg suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss and is currently in the protocol. The Giants signed offensive lineman Jon Halapio off the practice squad to presumably backup Brett Jones, Richburg’s backup. The Giants also signed Anthony Fabiano, who has experience playing center, to their practice squad.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle)

Vernon warmed up with the team but then went to the side to work with a trainer. He aggravated his ankle injury in last week’s loss, which cost him the second half of the game. Vernon has never missed a game in his NFL career, so we’ll see if he can make it back for Sunday.