5 Players To Watch at the Senior Bowl

For any college prospect looking for one last chance to impress in a game situation, look no further than Sweet Home Alabama.

The 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the last of the collegiate All-Star games, will be played on Saturday afternoon at Ladd-Peebles Stadium (2:30 PM, NFL Network). With the Giants holding the second overall pick, their highest selection since they took Carl Banks third overall in 1984, the Senior Bowl takes on enormous importance, evidenced by general manager Dave Gettleman’s week-long prescience at the game.

Set up in a North-South format, the Senior Bowl has been played annually since 1950. Notable Giants alumni produced from the game include Sam Huff (1956) and Michael Strahan (1993), both of whom have been inducted into the game’s hall of fame.

Here are five to keep an eye on this weekend in Mobile….

QB Josh Allen, Wyoming (North)

For the first time since that fateful draft day trade in 2004, drafting a quarterback in the first round is on the table for the New York Giants, and depending on their view, their timing could not be better or worse.

This year’s polarizing quarterback class features Allen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, the pair each representing the North this weekend. Each has had roller coaster weeks during practices in Mobile, and while Mayfield’s status is still up in the air, it’s generally assumed Allen will play.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper shocked many when his debut 2018 mock draft featured Allen as the top overall pick to the Browns. The Giants, selecting second, would obviously be enticed should Cleveland decide otherwise.

Allen’s stats are impressive to the naked eye, as 5,015 yards and 44 touchdowns in a mere two years as a starter is nothing to scoff at. But this will be one last chance for Allen to showcase his talent against elite competition, and he needs a good showing.

Allen struggled in two games against Power 5 competition, going 32-for-74 (43 percent) for 238 and three interceptions in September losses to Iowa and Oregon. Kiper’s declaration puts some additional pressure on Allen to put on a good show, especially with several quarterback-hungry teams circling him on their radar.

DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio (South)

Don’t let the school fool you; Davenport will be haunting the nightmares of Mayfield, Allen, or any other quarterback unlucky to cross his path.

The former Roadrunner, recent recipient of Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, is looking to catapult himself into the first round with a good week. He concluded his career at the Alamodome with 185 tackles and 21.5 sacks. A San Antonio native, he helped his hometown Roadrunners gain FBS respectability, helping the fledgling program reach its first ever bowl game in 2016.

With Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon at defensive end, taking Davenport would be a “best player available” type pick that Jerry Reese would smile upon. But if Davenport makes it to the Giants’ first pick of the second day (the 34th overall selection, one spot down from the space they found Landon Collins in 2015), he could be an intriguing project with two knowledgeable mentors.

C/G Scott Quessenberry, UCLA (North)

Many foresee someone from UCLA UNDER center for the Giants at number two, namely Josh Rosen, who is not in Mobile this week. But the man who snapped the ball to Rosen is a potential diamond in the rough.

A three-year starter in Pasadena, Quessenberry’s athleticism caused concerns, but he showcased his talents as both a center and a guard, becoming a rare constant on a Bruins line beset by misfortune. He was constantly regarded as a strong pass blocker, buying Rosen time in the brutal PAC-12.

The Giants could look to provide some competition behind Brett Jones, or even work them as a project should Weston Richburg leave via free agency. Currently labeled an early day-three pick, Quessenberry can help his case lining up against North Carolina State’s strong tackle pair in practice this week.

OT Brett Toth, Army (North)

Dealing with service academy alums is tough when it comes to the NFL Draft. While exceptions can be made, such was the case when the Baltimore Ravens took ex-Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds in 2016’s sixth round, servicemen are generally avoided in the draft process due to their service requirements.

That hasn’t stopped the Giants from reportedly meeting with Toth, who also partook in last week’s East-West Shrine Game. The high school tight end earned positive reviews for his performance in St. Petersburg, and continued to impress in Mobile practice this week. He is the first Army alum to appear in the Senior Bowl.

Toth would be the definition of a project, as his earliest full-time participation with the Giants wouldn’t come until 2020. But he could be a day three risk worth the wait, as he developed a reputation as a strong run blocker, which has been sorely lacking in East Rutherford.

LB Ucenna Nwosu, USC (South)

The Giants linebacker corps was brutally rocked by injuries this season, forcing the Giants to turn to free agency and undrafted rookies at the spot. Devon Kennard and Jonathan Casillas’ impending free agencies ensure that the spot will remain in murky waters. Enter Nwosu, who helped USC earned this season’s PAC-12 title.

Primarily known as an edge backer, Nwosu, per Pro Football Focus, leads all potential draftees in quarterback pressures. That should greatly whet the appetite of incoming defensive coordinator James Bettcher, coming over from Arizona.

In each of his three years as the Cardinals’ defensive boss, Bettcher’s unit was top five in blitzes, leading the league in the previous two years, ensuring Nwosu would fit right in.

No draft-eligible edge defender racked up more QB pressures than USC's Uchenna Nwosu. pic.twitter.com/m73XNPqbJA — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 15, 2018