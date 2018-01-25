5 Questions for New Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur

After a whirlwind first week that began in Minnesota where he conducted player exist interviews, patiently waited out a blizzard that mucked up his travel plans, and spending several days down in Mobile for the annual Senior Bowl week, 52-year-old Pat Shurmur will officially be introduced as the 18th head coach of the New York Giants in a press conference set for Friday morning at 11 a.m.

Shurmur is bound to be met by a large media audience that could potentially consist of upwards of 50 people. He’s also likely going to get peppered with all kinds of questions about his vision and his approach to help restore a Giants franchise that last season lost its way.

Here’s a look at five questions that are liekly to be asked of Shurmur.

What did you learn from your Cleveland experience?

All head coaches eventually start somewhere, and in Shurmur’s case, his two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns was, shall we say, less than fruitful.

While there were circumstances one can point as being part of the core reason why he managed to record just a 9-23 record—the lockout and the ownership change in both years being prime examples—Shurmur just might be the first to admit that he made his own mistakes, whether it’s how he handled the media or how he built the locker room culture.

While Shurmur doesn’t necessarily have to rehash the bitter past, it would go a long way if he were to admit that he came out of his first head coaching experience with a better appreciation for the role of an NFL head coach and a better understanding of the daily nuances that don’t necessarily exist when one is a coordinator.

If he wants to give an example or two of what he learned, even better, but the last thing he should try to do is say something to the effect of “the past is in the past; I’m focused on the future.” Why? Because if you don’t learn from the past, chances are the future is going to be just as rocky.

How do you envision the team’s identity and how will you ensure it comes to fruition (and stays on track)?

When Ben McAdoo took his turn at the podium during his head coaching introduction, he spoke of evolution, not revolution and he envisioned a team that would be “Sound, smart and tough. Committed to discipline and poise.”

While all that sounded great, McAdoo wasn’t quite able to make it happen, at least not last year, which is why, in part, they have moved on from him.

Shurmur not only better have an idea what he wants for this team identity, but how to make it happen.

What’s your approach to managing distractions?

In a perfect world, every week is all about football and only football. But things like injuries, discipline issues, league-imposed suspensions, and disagreements between teammates do tend to pop up.

If these things aren’t immediately and properly handled, they could escalate to the point of no return. And after having a fresh distraction to over nearly every week in 2017, it sure would be nice from a reporter’s standpoint to know that Shurmur has a plan in place to deal with life’s unexpected curveballs.

What’s your thinking about the quarterback/offense?

We already know that Dave Gettleman and Shurmur are going to stick with quarterback Eli Manning for at least the 2018 season. What we don’t know is why, or more specifically, what they saw to make them think that Manning can rebound from a rather forgettable season.

It will be interesting to hear what Shurmur, a quarterback guru, has to say about the subject. And while on the subject of quarterbacks, it will also be interesting to hear what, if anything, he currently has come away with in any evaluation of Davis Webb, who was thought to be the heir presumptive to Manning’s starting job last year.

Lastly, it will be interesting to hear what kind of general ideas Shurmur has about how the offense will look and if the plan is to build around Manning or perhaps receiver Odell Beckham Jr. or even a revamped power running game that was a staple in the team’s last two Super Bowl championships.

Why did you decide to be the play caller?

Some head coaches are successful calling plays for their side of the ball while others are not. Shurmur went through this same scenario in Cleveland where he called his own plays for the first year of his tenure before turning the job over to now retired offensive coordinator Brad Childress.

It will be interesting to hear why he has decided to go back to the arrangement and how he plans to balance being accessible to the entire team even though his days are likely to be spent more with the offensive side of the ball.