Landon Collins Named to 2018 Pro Bowl

New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been named to his second Pro Bowl.

Collins, who has battled through an ankle injury he suffered October 8, leads the Giants with 98 tackles (73 solo) and is tied for third on the team (with Eli Apple) with six passes defensed.

“It’s definitely a mixed feeling, because I want all my guys to succeed, as a team and as a whole,” Collins said via a team-issued statement. “We all want to succeed and by me just doing it, it’s a good feeling, but at the same time a bad feeling, because I want everybody to be happy, not just myself.”

The Giants second-round pick in 2015 has been nothing short of a dynamic playmaker who has recorded at least 100 tackles in his first two seasons in the league.

Collins was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for logging a career-high 14 tackles (10 solo) in a win over the Chiefs on Nov. 19. He would match that tackle total the following week in a losing effort against Washington.

“I think my second half was better than my first half, because of my (ankle) injury,” Collins said. “And I think I’ve played pretty good to get everybody’s attention, and being one of the best in the game right now. I’m just humbled by it and grateful for it, going back-to-back times. It’s a blessing.”

Giants defensive tackle was named as a fourth alternate at the defensive tackle spot.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.