Amid Upheaval of Team Leadership, Teammates Remember the ‘Forgotten’ Giant Leader

Lost in a wild and turbulent two-week period that saw the New York Giants leadership from general manager Jerry Reese to head coach Ben McAdoo to quarterback Eli Manning all be replaced—only Manning was reinstated to his starting job—the Giants lost another key voice in their locker room whose name barely got a mention 9n the news blotters.

That would be linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday with neck and wrist ailments.

The 30-year-old Casillas, who is in the final year of his Giants contract, finished the 2017 season having posted 34 total tackles in eight games played.

Casillas, who last season recorded a career-high 96 tackles and 8 passes defensed to go along with 1.5 sacks, was highly productive due to his being able to avoid injuries. This season, however that was not the case, leaving the two-time elected defensive captain to face an uncertain NFL future.

Besides missing Casillas on the field, the Giants defense will feel the loss of Casillas’ leadership in the huddle.

“You can’t replace a respected guy like JC who has been in the league a very long time,” said defensive tackle Damon Harrison. “He’s a very, very good football player, so it will be a huge loss to us on the field, but he’ll still be around here to help us in any way he can.”

Just not on the field, where Harrison and safety Landon Collins will likely be two of the top candidates to fill in for Casillas in the heat of battle.

“I’m born ready to be a leader, but at the same time, those are some big shoes to fill,” said Collins. “JC is a great player and an even better person. He speaks up for us and makes us know what needs to be said is being said by a good person.

“With him gone, it’s going to be tough, but I know he would want for me and Snacks (Harrison) to lead the guys and to make things happen.”

Harrison has long been reluctant to embrace the leadership role, often telling reporters that he’s not a leader.

“I’m just one of the guys,” he said at the start of the 2017 season. “I just want to be that behind-the-scenes guy. We’ve got some guys who have been here a long time… that would do a better job than myself. So, I don’t know where y’all get the idea I’m a leader.”

With Casillas gone from the field of play, Harrison is still reluctant to embrace the “L” word, but added, “Whatever they need to do, I’m happy to help out however I can.”

Collins, who might very well be a future Giants defensive captain in the making, said he’s learned quite a bit from watching Casillas do his thing.

“The way he leads isn’t the way I lead, but at the same time we have to bring what he did, and I have to bring what he did,” Collins said.

“I’m not much of a talker, but when he talked, he often said what needed to be said, and that’s a big thing a captain needs to do. By him doing that it, showed me that I need to be the same thing.”

Collins believes that both he and Harrison and anyone else who decides to step up can help lead the defense, though not in the same way as Casillas has.

“We’re all men in this group. We all respect each other,” he said. “At the same time if something needs to be said and we need to get on somebody because he’s not doing what we need him to, we take pride in taking what needs to be said.”

* * *

Speaking of leaders, linebacker Mark Herzlich, who is on injured reserve, was named the Giants nominee for the annual “Walter Payton Man of the Year” award, named for the late Chicago Bears running back and awarded to a player recognized for his outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Herzlich, who has been with the Giants since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2011, has been a tireless champion in the community.

Among his numerous activities, Herzlich has helped raise money to support Ewing’s Sarcoma research, the rare form of bone cancer which he fought while in college. Herzlich has also been a staunch advocate for cancer patients, especially children stricken with the disease, and has lent his support to help those ailing.

In addition, Herzlich and his wife Danielle have worked year-round to raise awareness to end domestic violence. He has also done work for the Giants chapter of the United Way.

The “Walter Payton Man of the Year” winner will be announced during the annual NFL Honors awards show held in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Last year, quarterback Eli Manning was named the co-winner of the award, along with receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals.