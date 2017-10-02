Antrel Rolle: New York Giants Currently Lack Chemistry

Former New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle has kept a close eye on his former team this season. And to put things mildly, Rolle has not liked what he’s seen.

Rolle, who won a Super Bowl championship as a member of the Giants in 2011 and who went to three Pro Bowls in his career, spoke about the state of the Giants with team radio voice Bob Papa during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday.

He said that when he looks at the Giants, he sees a lot of sloppy football.

“They’re just not a sharp team right now and their record shows exactly who they are,” Rolle said. “They are an 0-4 football team. They’ve lost some close games, but they’ve lost close games by themselves with not capturing the moment and leaving opportunity and leaving points on the board.”

Rolle, who spoke about the dropped balls on offense and the struggles on special teams, took particular aim at the Giants defense, which in back-to-back weeks has failed to protect a lead.

“Defensively, they were to blame yesterday,” he said, citing some of the breakdowns such as Bucs tight end OJ Howard being wide open for a touchdown reception and a couple of third-down conversions.

Rolle’s biggest criticism, like that of so many who watched the game, was about the tackling. According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants defense has 37 missed tackles through four games. Safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie share the lead in this category with six apiece.

Against the Bucs, the Giants recorded eight missed tackles, with safety Landon Collins leading the way with two.

“The tackling was horrible—there are so many guys who are hitting with their shoulders and not wrapping up,” said Rolle.

Last week, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo didn’t mince words when he was asked about the tackling and how to fix it.

“It has to get fixed from the inside out,” he said. “In other words, guys have to have the attitude to fix it, which I think they do.”

Based on Sunday’s showing, that might be easier said than done.

“How do you fix will?” Rolle asked. “Tackling is attitude. It’s all about will. We all know how to tackle—we all go through the same tackling drills. When you go in there and you’re throwing shoulder pads and not coming with enough force, you’re not securing the tackle, and you’re not wrapping up, you’re playing sloppy ball. And I saw that all over the field yesterday.”

Overall, Rolle believes the Giants as a team doesn’t have the chemistry it had last year.

“I think the roster is better on paper but when you’re talking about chemistry and being in sync as a unit, I don’t see that,” he said, adding that it looks as though the team isn’t flying around the way it did last year.

“I don’t see the chemistry, I don’t see the camaraderie between the players. I don’t see the relationships between the players and coaches, to be honest with you.”