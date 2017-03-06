Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans Has Eye on the NFL

QB Jerod Evans draws interest from the Giants at the combine.

Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans has heard the criticisms about his of his decisions and their perceived effect on his career.

Evans, 6’4”, 230 pounds, began his career at the Air Force Academy in 2013, a career in which a torn ACL ended that opportunity before it had a chance to get off the ground,

He transferred to Trinity Valley Community College where in his short career there, he threw for 3,164 yards and 38 touchdown, while tossing just three interceptions.

Evans’ play was strong enough to earn him attention from major college programs such as Missouri and Texas, but the Mansfield, Texas native chose to attend Virginia Tech where in his one season with the Hokies, he led the conference in passing yards per game (395.5) and touchdown (38), while also placing in the top five in completions, attempts, completion percentage, and total yards.

Evans, who at the combine last week said he met with all 32 NFL teams, including a formal meeting with the Giants, surprised many draft analysts with his decision to come out after playing just the one season with the Hokies.

Evans said that while the decision to leave Virginia Tech might have looked like a “knee-jerk” reaction, it was a carefully laid piece in his long-term plan to get himself to the NFL.

“I did a lot of praying about it,” he said. “I never make rash decisions; it’s not in my nature. I’m very particular in what I do. I calculate every move I make, make no mistake about that.”

They sleeping, I’m working … I’m out here hungry and lurking 😤 — Jérod Evans (@rodfor6_) February 26, 2017

Evans, who said he regularly seeks his father’s input before making any final decisions, said that he concluded the time was right to try his hand in the NFL.

“I just felt confident and comfortable and calm and ready with it,” he said. “I feel like I can step into any system and produce.”

He credits his one season at Virginia Tech as providing a solid foundation for the next step. Evans completed 268 of 422 pass attempts for 3,552 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games played. He also rushed 204 times for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns., proving himself to be a two-way threat.

“I think it’s a blessing that I can (run and pass), but I’m a quarterback so I’d rather do what I came here to do and that’s pass the ball and be a distributor. I am fortunate enough to do both.”

He can also lead a team thanks to his strong huddle presence.

“I think once you watch the tape, you’ll find out what I bring to the table,” he said with an air of confidence that was front and center during his 15-minute media session.

“The teams get to see who I am as a leader and as a person talking. You want to be able to see in person who you’re going to invest a lot of money in, so I think it’s a great privileges and honor to be here and be evaluated by those 32 teams.”

Evans knows that once he gets to the NFL, he’ll probably have to sit a year or two behind a starter to learn the ropes.

He said he’d be fine with that, even if that starter happens to be Eli Manning, the Giants iron man.

“Learning form a guy of that magnitude and who has two Super Bowl rings sand knows a lot about the game, it doesn’t hurt me to sit behind a guy like that,” Evans said. “I think Aaron Rodgers did the same thing with Brett Favre so it wouldn’t bother me.”

