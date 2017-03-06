Report: Giants One of Several Teams Interested in WR Terrelle Pryor

The Giants might be targeting a big receiving threat early in free agency.

The New York Giants are reportedly interested in potential unrestricted free agent receiver Terrell Pryor, Sr., according to a report by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

The Giants, who worked Pryor out in 2014 when he was a quarterback, are looking to add a tall receiving target to complement Odell Beckham Jr and Sterling Shepard. At 6’4″, 223 pounds, Pryor, who last year led the Browns with 1,007 receiving yards on 77 catches, would certainly fit that bill.

The Giants, who per NFLPA records have $13,120,005 of salary cap space, are expected to have some competition for Pryor. Cabot reports that the Steelers, 49ers, Titans and Eagles could all potentially jump into the bidding war for Pryor’s services.

NFL teams can legally begin negotiating with agents of pending free agents as of noon on Tuesday, March 7, but may not enter into a contract until the official start of free agency at 4 p.m.ET on March 9.

In other news, the Giants will not tender restricted free agent running back Orleans Darkwa, per an ESPN report. Darkwa, who spent last season on injured reserve, now becomes an unrestricted free agent as of March 9.

