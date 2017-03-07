Free Agency 2017: Rumors, Reports and Commentary

Bookmark this page for the latest reports and analysis on New York Giants free agency.

Be sure to visit this page often during the first several days of free agency. We’ll be reporting any rumors/reports and offering commentary on the feasibility/impact of said rumors. (Newest reports will be on top.)

March 6, 2017: Giants Reportedly Interested in Browns WR Terrelle Pryor

Analysis: It’s widely believed the Giants need a big receiving target; however, if they’re looking to add a veteran to the mix, I can’t see i being Pryor due to the projected finances that would be involved. Spotrac is projecting a new multiyear contract for Pryor in the four-year, $36.64 million range, or about $8.4 million per year.

Even if the Giants clear out more salary cap space, they’re probably not going to be serious contenders for Pryor barring something unexpected happening.