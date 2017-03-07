Free Agency 2017: Rumors, Reports and Commentary

Posted By: Patricia Traina March 7, 2017

Bookmark this page for the latest reports and analysis on New York Giants free agency.

Be sure to visit this page often during the first several days of free agency. We’ll be reporting any rumors/reports and offering commentary on the feasibility/impact of said rumors. (Newest reports will be on top.)

 

March 6, 2017: Giants Reportedly Interested in Browns WR Terrelle Pryor

Analysis: It’s widely believed the Giants need a big receiving target; however, if they’re looking to add a veteran to the mix, I can’t see i being Pryor due to the projected finances that would be involved. Spotrac is projecting a new multiyear contract for Pryor in the four-year, $36.64 million range, or about $8.4 million per year.

Even if the Giants clear out more salary cap space, they’re probably not going to be serious contenders for Pryor barring something unexpected happening.

PlayerFree Agency StatusStatus
Will Beatty, OTUFA
Orleans Darkwa, RB RFANot tendered; now a UFA
Zak DeOssie, LSUFARe-signed 2/24 (2 years $2.315 million, $400K guaranteed)
Base Salaries: $1M (2017), $1.015M (2018)
Larry Donnell, TEUFA
Ben Edwards, WR ERFANot tendered; now a UFA
Robbie Gould, KUFA
Leon Hall, CBUFA
Johnathan Hankins, DTUFA
Mark Herzlich, LBUFA
John Jerry, GUFA
Josh Johnson, QBUFA
Matt LaCosse, TE ERFARe-signed 2/14/17 (1 year/$465K)
Ryan Nassib, QBUFA
Marshall Newhouse, OTUFA
Jason Pierre-Paul, DEUFAFranchised; approx. $17M
Bobby Rainey, RBUFA
Keenan Robinson, LBUFA
Coty Sensabaugh, CBUFA
Kelvin Sheppard, LBUFA
Robert Thomas, DT ERFARe-signed 2/14/17 (1 year/$540K)
Will Tye, TE ERFARe-signed 2/14/17 (1 year/$615K)
Trevin Wade, CBUFA
Nikita Whitlock, RB ERFANot tendered; now a UFA
Kerry Wynn, DE RFA

