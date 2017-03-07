Giants Raise Select Season Ticket Pricing for 2017

Average increase of four percent to affect select accounts.

With the spoils of an 11-5 season and a 7-1 home record, their best since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010 and their best home record since 2008, the New York Giants announced in an e-mail sent to season ticket holders that certain season ticket holders will see an increase in their 2017 season-ticket prices.

The email, sent to Giants season ticket holders Tuesday summarized the price changes as follows:

All club prices remain the same as 2016 pricing.

Field 1 (lower level, between the 30-yard lines on the west side of the stadium) pricing increases by $10. Preseason pricing remains at 50% of regular season pricing.

All other non-club prices have increased by $5 for all regular season games. Preseason pricing remains at approximately 50% of the regular season price.

As also stated in the email message, 2017 marks the first overall increase in season ticket pricing for non-club PSL owners since the Giants took up residence in MetLife Stadium in 2010, an increase averaging four percent.

The Giants’ 2017 home opponents include Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, the Rams, Seattle, Kansas City, the Chargers and Detroit.

The 2017 NFL schedule will be announced next month.

