Marshall Would Have Passed on Pre-playoff Miami Excursion

Miami trip not to blame for Giants playoff loss, but Marshall would have passed on chance to visit Miami.

New York Giants receiver Brandon Marshall, appearing Thursday morning on “Good Morning Football,” would have advised his younger teammates against taking their now famous party trip to Miami the day after the 2017 regular season ended and with the team’s first postseason berth since 2011 looming.

Here is @BMarshall discussing his decision to join the @Giants, playing with Alshon Jeffery & more #GMFB https://t.co/2s9sGX7zO4 — GMFB (@gmfb) March 9, 2017

“You know what? No, it doesn’t happen,” Marshall said when asked about the decision by Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz and Roger Lewis to blow off a little steam before launching themselves head-first into preparations for the team’s Wild Card game at Green Bay.

“Well, I can’t say that,” he quickly added. “Everyone is different, but I would have been against that. I’ve been in the league so long and I’ve never made the playoffs. So for me, I’m a going into year 11, and I’m all-in, because I know this opportunity doesn’t come around often.”

The Giants ended up losing to the Packers, 38-13. In that game, Beckham and Shepard, who were making their NFL postseason debuts, both dropped key passes.

Although Marshall would have spent his day off differently, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t able to see his new teammates’ perspective.

“See, when I was younger, when I first got in the league, the first couple years, it was about me proving that I could play in the NFL,” he said. “Then once you prove that, it’s like, ‘Oh, you can make money.’ Then after that it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re supposed to win here, right?’ And that was the process for me.

“So these guys are young, and they’re studs and they’ll get it,” he added. “But for me, I’m just at a different place in my life, so I would have been against it. But I don’t think it had anything to do with their performance on Sunday.”

Marshall signed as a free agent with the Giants Wednesday.

