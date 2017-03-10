Episode No. 111: What Are They Doing?

Patricia Traina (InsideFootball.com) and Ed Valentine (Big Blue View) break down the New York Giants’ free-agency signing of FB/TE Rhett Ellison. They also explore the thinking behind how the Giants might address the offensive line and explain why it wouldn’t be a good idea to trade franchised defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul if he can’t work out a multi-year deal any time soon.
