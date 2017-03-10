Episode No. 111: What Are They Doing?

Patricia Traina (InsideFootball.com) and Ed Valentine (Big Blue View) break down the New York Giants’ free-agency signing of FB/TE Rhett Ellison. They also explore the thinking behind how the Giants might address the offensive line and explain why it wouldn’t be a good idea to trade franchised defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul if he can’t work out a multi-year deal any time soon.
We were told to RELAX and WAIT it out last year….and Reese got zero help for the OL. (unless you count Will Beatty, who maybe played two snaps all year)…but we let the process play out last year and NOTHING came of it. Eli has what 3 years left at best? This isn’t a time for patience. I hope we can at least pick up someone, like a DJ Fluker for depth or perhaps RG or RT.
Mark:
Correct me if I’m wrong here, but didn’t this team go 11-5 last year and make the playoffs? I don’t think I’d call that “nothing.”