Manning to Webb: Don’t Call Me Sir

Veteran signal caller looks forward to meeting his potential successor.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, a noted prankster, has been on the giving end as much as the receiving end of actions designed to get under one’s skin.

When it comes to what his teammates call him, that’s where he draws the line.

That’s what rookie quarterback Davis Webb, whom the Giants drafted last week in the third round, found out when Manning reached out this week to officially welcome him to the team.

“I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him,” the 36-year-old Manning told the team’s official website.

“He responded to that with, ‘Yes, sir.’ I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir.”

Oops!

But don’t expect Manning to hold a grudge against his 22-year old teammate, who along with the rest of the Giants rookie class, will hit the Quest Diagnostics Training Center field next Friday for the first of a three-day rookie minicamp where the coaching staffs are going to throw a lot of information at them.

“I appreciate the manners, but we’re teammates,” Manning said. “I was always taught the same thing: Anyone older than me, I have to call them ‘sir.’ But hopefully, we straightened that out.”

Although Manning won’t get to meet Webb in person when the rookies come to town Thursday night, Manning will remain in the area. He’s scheduled to appear at the fifth annual NBC 4 New York & Telemundo 47 Health & Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium, a free event open to the public Saturday and Sunday.

There, Manning will be a part of the “Tackle Kids Cancer All-Stars” gathering, where he’ll meet the young cancer patients whose battles are greater than any a rookie or veteran football player can ever imagine.

After the rookie minicamp concludes, the draft picks and undrafted free agents will be permitted to join the Giants provided their college semesters are completed.

Once that happens Manning, the team’s longest tenured and oldest player will be there to greet his potential successor with open arms.

“I look forward to meeting Davis, welcoming him to the team and see if he needs any help from me,” Manning said. “I’m always happy to give it.”

Like this: Like Loading...