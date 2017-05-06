Brandon Marshall Reveals 2-year Plan

Veteran receiver wants to win a championship, then retire after his contract ends.

New York Giants Brandon Marshall knows the clock is ticking on his very productive NFL career, which began in 2006 with Denver.

But unlike some athletes who don’t know when to quit, Marshall has a very clear exit strategy and timeframe in mind which he revealed Saturday during his appearance at the annual NBC 4/Telemundo Health and Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s two years,” said the 33-year-old Marshall, who spoke to a crowd at the free expo about his journey after being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2011. “I just decided that last week. Two years, get my Super Bowl, have a bit more fun, and then change the world in the mental health space.”

Marshall, who signed a two-year contract with the Giants this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Jets, was joined on the stage by NBC sport anchor Bruce Beck to talk about mental health and his Project 375 initiative to promote mental health awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental health.

The personable receiver began his presentation by inviting the crowd, separated from the stage by gates, to gather in closer, reminding them he’s a member of the Giants now, which drew chuckles from those in attendance.

He then got the crowd involved, inviting people to join him on stage for questions about mental health and football, with one of his questions about which Giants draft pick was the crowd’s favorite.

