Pat’s Perspectives: Injury Updates, Herzlich, and Davis Webb

Linebacker J.T. Thomas, safety Darian Thompson and quarterback Geno Smith are all on the mend from their respective season-ending injuries, per Newsday.

But if you’re looking for any of those players to be on the field for the OTAs and mandatory minicamp, we’ll, that’s not likely to happen.

The Giants historically don’t rush players who are rehabbing following major surgeries back to the field, regardless off what percentage the player claims himself to be.

Last week, head coach Ben McAdoo even went so far in a radio interview last week with WFAN’s Mike Francesa, to acknowledge that while Smith is “champing at the bit” to get on the field, they’re going to try to hold him back so he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

Smith, per the Newsday report, was apparently the only one to declare himself 100 percent. However, there is a fine line between being 100 percent for daily activities versus athletic activities requiring sudden movement.

Still, it’s easy to understand why Smith is raring to get going. After his well-documented struggles with the Jets, the Giants represent a chance for Smith to get his NFL career back on track by putting together some good tape during the preseason, where he figures to get the bulk of his playing time.

Smith will battle Josh Johnson for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Manning this summer. Rookie Davis Webb projects as the third-string quarterback.

Thompson had locked up the starting free safety job last year after having an impressive offseason following his selection as a third-round draft pick. A foot injury that required surgery derailed his rookie campaign.

During his absence, undrafted free agent Andrew Adams stepped into Thompson’s starting role and held his own, according to Pro Football Focus.

Because Adams far exceeded expectations, Thompson’s return to the starting lineup isn’t a lock. The competition for the free safety spot figures among the key ones to watch this summer. Given his experience and how well he executed most of his assignments, Adams has a leg up entering this competition.

Thomas’ situation is interesting. At the start of the offseason, many, including us, thought that he might be a salary cap cut.

However, rehabbing players who are cut must receive an injury settlement and Thomas, who is in the last year of his contract with the Giants, would have been in line to receive a hefty injury settlement if he had been cut before he was deemed ready to pass a physical.

Could there still be a role for Thomas on the Giants? If Mark Herzlich’s move to the offense (see the next item) is permanent, then Thomas’s chances could come down to him beating out Eric Pinkins and Deontae Skinner, two linebackers who, like Thomas, also play special teams.

Usually the Giants target the start of training camp (which by the way hasn’t officially been announced, though based on when the first preseason game is, we’re probably looking at around July 28) for guys coming off major injuries.

Players placed on PUP at the start of training camp can be removed any time during the preseason, so we’ll see if any of Smith, Thompson and/or Thomas end up there.