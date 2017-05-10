What QB Davis Webb Has Been Learning from Former NFL QB Jim Zorn

Former NFL QB Jim Zorn likes Davis Webb’s development since end of college career.

The New York Giants might not know right away if quarterback Davis Webb is the right man to eventually succeed Eli Manning, but they’re about to begin that process of finding out.

Webb, the Giants’ third-round draft pick, and his fellow rookie class report to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center Thursday night for the start of the rookie minicamp, all eyes figure to be on Webb, the team’s highest drafted quarterback in the Jerry Reese era.

While there might be some nerves and many ups and down, at least one person believes that the Giants are going to quickly find that Webb is everything they thought he was and then some.

That person is former NFL quarterback Jim Zorn, who played the bulk of his 11-year career with Seattle before launching a NFL coaching career that included a brief stint as Washington’s head coach.

Zorn has been personally working with Webb every week since December to help the young man prepare for the various milestones leading up to the draft, and has noticed a tremendous jump in Webb’s skills and grasp of the finer points of the game, starting with his focus.

“He pays attention to the right things,” Zorn said in a telephone interview. “I saw Davis for 10 weeks, and he was the same in his preparation and got better and better. I think he he’s a guy who doesn’t get distracted easily, which I think is a really good quality when you’re trying to prepare to become something in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position.”

Laying the Foundation

Webb spent three years at Texas Tech, where he was unable to win the starting job following a competition with future 2017 draft class alumnus Patrick Mahomes.

“He was coming off a couple of injuries,” Giants Vice President of Player Evaluation Marc Ross said when asked what happened with Webb at Texas Tech. “Coming off an injury, Mahomes had a leg up. He just kind of beat him out at that point. “

Webb then transferred to California where in his lone season as a starter, he had the breakout year he knew he was capable of having.

Webb finished the 2016 campaign completing 382 of 620 pass attempts for 4,295 yards and 37 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions for an impressive looking 135.6 passer rating.

Despite those impressive numbers, there were enough detractors who questioned whether Webb was a product of the Air Raid offensive system run at Cal, where, per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com more than 65 percent of Webb’s pass completions came inside of 10 yards.

In working with Webb, Zorn put together a plan that he believed would help hasten Webb’s eventual transition to the NFL starting with developing what he called a “language” and continuing with teaching his young student the art of reading defenses and understanding pass protections.

“He could tell you what a system did, but it doesn’t get nearly as in-depth when it’s going to get to defense, philosophies, fronts, coverages, blitzes,” Zorn said.

“So, we started from almost ground zero: ‘What’s the object of a defense? What are they really trying to do?’ Stop the run game? ‘Okay, so how do you stop the run game? You have to control the gaps.”

A New Language

One of the biggest challenges for a rookie coming to the NFL is grasping the “language” of that team’s playbook.

Zorn said that’s a very real challenge, but he came up with a plan to help shorten Webb’s learning process.

“What I ended up having him do is break down games, meaning he had to call defensive personnel, write it down, defensive fronts and what they were doing,” Zorn explained. “We then had a ‘language’ that is going to be familiar when he comes to New York because there are some similarities.

“For example, the way that the Giants are going to call defensive fronts, we’ve been working on that since Day 1. He’s going to have a real advantage walking into the QB meeting room and when the coach says this is a 25 front or a 57 front or a 57 jam, he’ll already know this.

“What I can’t teach him is how the Giants want him to actually run a play. For example, what should he be thinking about when he gets to the line of scrimmage.

“I can tell you that there are some general concepts that we’ve used here that I know the Giants use, but there might be some nuances, some checks or a protection change the Giants will teach him and that will be the time he gets to learn and hone his skill for the Giants specifically.”

While Webb won’t be as fluent in the Giants language as Manning, Zorn believes that Webb has “a lot of vocabulary already in his pocket that he doesn’t have to learn from scratch,” which should put him at an advantage.

Applying the Lessons

With the how and the why starting to crystallize for Webb, the next step was putting the lessons into practice.

“In the Air Raid offense, you figure out how to drop from the shotgun and get the ball off in a timer for each play,” Zorn explained. “It’s kind of a quarterback’s decision; there’s not a lot of reading and discipline in a drop. I think each guy figures out how he’s going to get the ball out.”

Zorn helped Webb not only develop the discipline necessary after taking the snap from center, but also recognize the different timing that goes along with each pattern.

Zorn’s message to Webb as he went through his workouts was simple: Don’t be afraid to take a rep and play it like it will be your last.

“Some quarterbacks come in tentative or they come in just happy to be there,” Zorn said. “I think he should come in with purpose. Whatever reps he gets, he has to do them as though he is going to be playing not just running a few plays so everyone knows he can run a few plays.”

The other thing Webb needs to do from Day 1?

“Getting a play from the coach and spitting it out in not just in a monotone, or memory tone but with purpose—talking to his players in the huddle as though he knows what’s going on and actually being able to verbalize what he just heard in a way that doesn’t say, ‘I don’t even know what I’m talking about here, but here goes,’” Zorn said.

“That’s something we’ve been working on, and he’s getting it.”

Like the Giants, who gushed about Webb’s arm strength and ability to make all the throws, Zorn concurred. He also agreed with those who opined that Webb needs to work on his accuracy, particularly on the deep ball where, according to Pro Football Focus’ NFL Draft Pass, Webb completed just 36 of 102 pass attempts for 1,182 yards.

Zorn notes that part of Webb’s issue has been mechanics—he cited things such as eliminating wasted movement, false steps, dropping back standing straight up and standing up and then dropping back when the ball is snapped.

He also revealed they have worked on how to be explosive, and how to stay at one level in the event it becomes necessary to move around the pocket or scramble, how to throw the ball on rhythm, and to be more efficient in his drop backs, how he carries the ball and how he releases the ball.

Where Webb can make the biggest jump in terms of his mechanics and the deep ball accuracy is in advancing his understanding of how to read defenses.

“I think what happens in the Air Raid offense, you have to figure out where and when to throw,” Zorn said. “Sometimes you get coached to wait until the receivers even with the defensive back to throw the vertical. If you wait, you’re going to be late, because a go-route or a vertical on the outside especially has to be thrown in rhythm.

“When a quarterback is trying to be accurate, sometimes he won’t finish throws, so that’s were more and more confidence comes in with the read,” Zorn added.

“Davis is going to have to go from what he’s learning to really playing and having it become natural to him. He has the talent to make all those throws; he just has to do them like he’s playing the game and not trying to form throw or aim or place the ball in there.”

Plan Your Work, Work Your Plan

Thanks to the structure of the CBA, teams don’t have an infinite amount of time to develop players.

However when it comes to the quarterback positions, Zorn notes that while it’s certainly feasible to throw a rookie out there from day one and get positive results, such as what the Cowboys had last year with Dak Prescott, ideally, it’s better to allow the quarterback can develop over time given the details of the pro game that don’t necessarily exist at the college level.

“I remember the quote from a coach that I’ve been around for a long time—he said, ‘Plan your work and work your plan.’ I really believe Davis has done that since football has been over for him in college.

“He’s come through some adversity by not starting at Texas Tech and moving to Cal and then walking in for one year and playing for Cal, so he’s done some good things that way and now he’s kind of worked himself into a position where he’s going to get an opportunity and he will please the New York-New Jersey area because he’ll work at it.”

Having a mentor like Manning is also going to be a plus for Webb, from whom Zorn said is looking forward to learning the finer nuances of the game.

“What’s great about Davis is he has a great attitude,” Zorn said. “He won’t be embarrassed, he’ll take all his shots and learn from his coaches about where he’s efficient and where he needs to improve. He’ll also show them that he really can do some good things.”

