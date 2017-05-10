Giants Agree to Terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Giants second-round pick set to sign when he arrives for rookie minicamp.
The New York Giants have agreed to term with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, their second-round draft pick, per his agents.
.@DalvinTomlinson featured as rookie most likely to make an immediate impact. (Who also just agreed to terms with the @Giants, btw). https://t.co/hj5wAywASr
— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) May 10, 2017
Per Over the Cap, Tomlinson’s deal is estimated at four years, $4.572 million with a signing bonus of $1.465 million.
His estimated annual cap figures break down as follows:
|Year 1
|$831,291
|Year 2
|$1,039,114
|Year 3
|$1,246,937
|Year 3
|$1,454,760
Tomlinson and the rest of the Giants draft class, undrafted free agents and rookie tryouts are scheduled to arrive in East Rutherford Thursday evening.
