Giants Agree to Terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Posted By: Patricia Traina May 10, 2017

Giants second-round pick set to sign when he arrives for rookie minicamp.

The New York Giants have agreed to term with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, their second-round draft pick,  per his agents.

Per Over the Cap, Tomlinson’s deal is estimated at four years, $4.572 million with a signing bonus of $1.465 million.

His estimated annual cap figures break down as follows:

Year 1 $831,291
Year 2 $1,039,114
Year 3 $1,246,937
Year 3 $1,454,760

Tomlinson and the rest of the Giants draft class,  undrafted free agents and rookie tryouts are scheduled to arrive in East Rutherford Thursday evening.

