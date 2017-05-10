Giants Agree to Terms with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Giants second-round pick set to sign when he arrives for rookie minicamp.

The New York Giants have agreed to term with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, their second-round draft pick, per his agents.

.@DalvinTomlinson featured as rookie most likely to make an immediate impact. (Who also just agreed to terms with the @Giants, btw). https://t.co/hj5wAywASr — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) May 10, 2017

Per Over the Cap, Tomlinson’s deal is estimated at four years, $4.572 million with a signing bonus of $1.465 million.

His estimated annual cap figures break down as follows:

Year 1 $831,291 Year 2 $1,039,114 Year 3 $1,246,937 Year 3 $1,454,760

Tomlinson and the rest of the Giants draft class, undrafted free agents and rookie tryouts are scheduled to arrive in East Rutherford Thursday evening.

