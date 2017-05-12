Storylines to Watch at New York Giants Rookie Minicamp

Giants begin weekend rookie minicamp Friday.
The excitement in New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo’s voice following this year’ draft wasn’t hard to miss.
“Let’s get them here, let’s get them a helmet, let’s get them a playbook and we will see how they do,’’ he said.
McAdoo and his staff will finally get their wish starting Friday when the team’s 2017 rookie class, featuring the six draft picks, 14 (and counting) undrafted free agents, and a few dozen tryout players take the field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
.@DalvinTomlinson ready for work! #NYGiants 🏈 pic.twitter.com/QVo5G3Gv0Q
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2017
The full day of events includes meetings for the rookies before and after practice. For the media, the fun kicks off at 11:40 a.m. when the players and coordinators Mike Sullivan, Steve Spagnuolo and Tom Quinn will be made available for interviews.
The coaching staff will get their first look at the players on the field in the afternoon; afterwards, he’ll address the media. There will also be a second round of player interviews.
Here’s a look at some of the anticipated story lines.
Webb of Intrigue
Despite co-owner John Mara’s attempt to pump the brakes last week over the excitement surrounding quarterback Davis Webb, all eyes are likely to be on the rookie, the highest drafted quarterback in the Jerry Reese era since Phillip Rivers in 2004.
Webb has been busy training with former NFL quarterback and quarterbacks coach Jim Zorn out on the West Coast, where Zorn has helped him learn to break down defenses, develop the language necessary to step in and run an offense, and develop a huddle command.
This camp will give onlookers their first glimpse of what could be a very bright future, namely Webb connecting with tight end Evan Engram, the team’s first-round pick.
Regardless of how Webb performs this weekend, people need to remember that he’s still a rookie and like the rest of the rookie class, he’s going to have a lot thrown at him that he’ll need to remember and become comfortable executing.
The best thing is to temper expectations and remember that even Eli Manning, who would go on to win two Super Bowls, and become the MVP of both of those games, had his struggles when he showed up for his rookie minicamp in 2004.
Open Mic
As previously noted, the media will hear from the three coordinators for the first time since the 2016 season ended.
Sullivan in particular figures to get some pointed questions about the reshaping of the offense, which last year finished 25th overall.
The Giants have added several new key pieces to the offense besides Engram, Webb, running back Wayne Gallman, and offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty.
Sullivan is almost certain to get questions about the offensive line configuration and how Engram is going to fit in to a group of receiving targets that also includes Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard.
.@Wanye_Kanye arriving for the start of rookie minicamp! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/EhaO05Cqvq
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2017
Spagnuolo probably figures to get some questions about the defensive line, where rookie Tomlinson will compete to earn the spot vacated by Johnathan Hankins’ departure to the Colts.
Other ares of interest include safety, where Darian Thompson is on track with is rehab and his quest to reclaim the starting job from Andrew Adams, and cornerback depth.
Quinn will probably get questions about the kicker competition, which, as of now, is a one-man race starring untested Aldrick Rosas, and potential plans for the punt and kickoff return game.
Dollars and Cents
The Giants announced that Tomlinson, Webb and fifth-round draft pick Avery Moss signed their rookie deals.
Expect the other draft picks to quickly get their respective contracts done as well.
.@EvanEngram in the building! #NYGiants 🏈 pic.twitter.com/WAhisYtLGu
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2017
Per Over the Cap, Engram, the team’s first round pick, is projected to get a four-year deal (with a fifth-year option) worth $10.718 million, including a $5.935 million signing bonus. His cap figures per year are projected as follows:
|Year 1
|$1,948,826
|Year 2
|$2,436,033
|Year 3
|$2,923,240
|Year 4
|$3,410,447
Gallman, the fourth-round pick, should see a four-year deal worth around $2,819,641 including a $419,641 signing bonus. His annual cap breakdown would be as follows
|Year 1
|$569,912
|Year 2
|$659,912
|Year 3
|$749,912
|Year 4
|$839,912
Bisnowaty, the team’s sixth-round pick, is looking at a four-year deal worth an estimated $2,546,532 with a signing bonus of $501,633. His annual cap figures are as follows:
|Year 1
|$501,637
|Year 2
|$591,637
|Year 3
|$681,637
|Year 4
|$771,637
Undrafted Gems
By the end of last season, the Giants had 14 undrafted free agent on their 53-man roster.
In fact, the number of undrafted free agents who find their way on the Giants roster has risen steadily since 2014.
Last year’s crop included Andrew Adams, who ended up as the starting free safety; Romeo Okwara, who started for Jason Pierre-Paul when he was lost to a season-ending injury; and receiver Roger Lewis Jr., who contributed on specials teams and on offense.
The #NYGiants have signed 14 Undrafted Free Agents ahead of tomorrow’s first Rookie Minicamp practice. READ: https://t.co/TcJ47u8rKl pic.twitter.com/tGURZoPTMI
— New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2017
So far this year, the Giants signed 14 undrafted free agents, with more likely to come after the minicamp. Who from this year’s crop are going to be the next hidden gem?
Stay tuned to find out.
