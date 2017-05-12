Storylines to Watch at New York Giants Rookie Minicamp

Giants begin weekend rookie minicamp Friday.

The excitement in New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo’s voice following this year’ draft wasn’t hard to miss.

“Let’s get them here, let’s get them a helmet, let’s get them a playbook and we will see how they do,’’ he said.

McAdoo and his staff will finally get their wish starting Friday when the team’s 2017 rookie class, featuring the six draft picks, 14 (and counting) undrafted free agents, and a few dozen tryout players take the field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The full day of events includes meetings for the rookies before and after practice. For the media, the fun kicks off at 11:40 a.m. when the players and coordinators Mike Sullivan, Steve Spagnuolo and Tom Quinn will be made available for interviews.

The coaching staff will get their first look at the players on the field in the afternoon; afterwards, he’ll address the media. There will also be a second round of player interviews.

Here’s a look at some of the anticipated story lines.