Giants Announce Three Rookie Draft Pick Signings

Giants also sign 14 undrafted free agents.

The New York Giants announced they have signed three of their six draft picks to contracts.

In addition to defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, the team’s second-round pick whose agency announced his signing yesterday, New York also signed quarterback Davis Webb, their third-round pick and defensive end Avery Moss, their fifth-round pick.

Per Over the Cap, Webb’s four-year deal is worth an estimated $3.166 million, including a $766, 420 signing bonus. His four-year cap numbers are as follows.

Year 1 $656,605 Year 2 $746,605 Year 3 $836,605 Year 4 $926,605

Moss’ deal is also for four years, but is worth an estimated $2.654 million, including a $254,780 signing bonus. His annual cap numbers are as follows:

Year 1 $528,695 Year 2 $618,695 Year 3 $708,695 Year 4 $798,695

The rest of the Giants’ draft class—tight end Evan Engram, their first rounder; running back Wayne Gallman, their fourth-round pick; and offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty, their sixth-round pick, could be signed before the end of the rookie minicamp which begins Friday and runs through Sunday morning.

The Giants also announced they signed the following undrafted free agents:

Josh Banks, DT, Wake Forest

Jessamen Dunker, OT, Tennessee State

DaShaun Amos, CB, East Carolina

Jadar Johnson, S, Clemson

Keeon Johnson, WR, Virginia

Jarron Jones, DT, Notre Dame

Calvin Munson, LB, San Diego State

Travis Rudolph, WR, Florida State

Evan Schwan, DE, Penn State

Shane Smith, RB, San Jose State

Colin Thompson, TE, Temple

Nigel Tribune, CB, Iowa State

Rob Wheelwright, WR, Wisconsin

Jalen Williams, WR, UMass

USC offensive tackle Chad Wheeler, whom Giants general maanger Jerry Reese mentioned by name during a WFAN radio interview last week, arrived in New Jersey late. He will liekly undergo a physical in the morning prior to signing his contract.

