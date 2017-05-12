How Soccer and Wrestling Have Helped Dalvin Tomlinson’s Football Career

Giants second-round draft gained some advantages by being a multi-sport HS star.

New York Giants second round pick Dalvin Tomlinson is a man of many athletic talents.

He was a pretty good soccer player in high school, cutting a rather imposing figure as a 270-pound striker and goaltender.

He was also a three-time heavyweight wrestling champion in high school.

In the end, Tomlinson, who had a chance to attend Harvard University, ultimately decided to follow his heart to the football gridiron.

After an extremely productive four-year career at Alabama in which he recorded 122 total tackles, (10.5 for a loss), and four sacks, he stood before a large crowd of New York area media Friday as the Giants’ second-round draft pick and a guy with a strong chance of stepping into the starting lineup if he can beat out Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas for the spot vacated by Johnathan Hankins.

“I think that he is more athletic than he gets credit for and I think it is an advantage for guys coming out that have played different sports and haven’t just been a one sport guy,” said head coach Ben McAdoo.

Tomlinson hopes to take some of the broad skills from each sport to his new role with the Giants.

“I think wrestling has the biggest impact on my football ability because as a defensive lineman, it helps me to play with leverage for the most part. So, I know how to play blocks a little easier because of it. And I think also it’s one of the most mentally draining sports there is, the toughness it takes to do the sport day in and day out.”

From a soccer perspective, Tomlinson, who tore his ACL playing the sport in high school, said it taught him a few things about keeping his endurance up.

“Just running back and forth all day every day will get you in shape.”

While Tomlinson admitted that at times he misses wrestling—he revealed that he was recruited out of high school by colleges with well-known wrestling programs such as Indiana–he’s now squarely focused on becoming a quality NFL player.

“Football is my first love,” he said. “Just growing up watching my older brother and my older cousin play all the time, and watching Lawrence Taylor and Ray Lewis playing hard just made me want to go out there and do what they did.”

Now that he’s getting a chance to do what Taylor and Lewis did, Tomlinson understands that it’s going to be a process.

“Just come in and get getter each and every day,” he said of his goal. “We have some veterans I can learn from and they’re going to help teach me a lot of things. Hopefully I’ll learn the defense quick enough.”

One of the first veterans Tomlinson heard from is Damon “Snacks” Harrison, whom he’d be lining up next to on the starting defensive line if he wins the job.

“Snacks is the first one I talked to,” he said. “He told me he was excited to get me here, and to work with me and teach me some things.”

“Snacks is a great defensive lineman; he’s just so aggressive in the front and I just want to be able to play like him, and I’ll be happy.”

