Webb, Engram Form Early Bond on Giants Offense

Roommates Evan Engram and Davis Webb get a jump start on building chemistry on the field.

When New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb and tight end Evan Engram found themselves on the same team, an instant bond seemed to form.

No, that team wasn’t the Giants. Webb and Engram were teammates for the South team at the annual Senior Bowl, a game in which the future NFL teammates began to build that all-important chemistry between a quarterback and one of his receivers.

“We definitely hit it off at the Senior Bowl,” Engram said after the Giants rookies finished their first of two practices at this weekend’s minicamp. “I was hyped when his name came across the ticker for New York on day two. It was definitely pretty cool to get to know him and now we’re going to get to play together.”

At the Senior Bowl, Webb only connected with Engram once for 10 yards. But he liked what he saw out of the quick-footed tight end.

“He’s one of my favorite players,” Webb said. “I watched him when he was at Ole Miss over the years.”

What did he like about Engram?

“He’s very physical,” he said. “I thought he was the best tight end there. I know a knock on him is he didn’t block as much at Ole Miss, but he can split ‘em out; he’s one of the fastest guys in the draft.

“He’s a competitor, he works hard–he dove head first into the playbook at the Senior Bowl and learned it very quickly there.”

When the two former Senior Bowl teammates turned friends found themselves both headed to the same NFL team, that chemistry they developed during the week picked up right where it left off.

Webb connected with Engram on several short and intermediate throws, Engram doing a nice job of hauling the ball in, making it look as though the two have played pitch and catch for years.

That came as no accident. The Giants decided to pair Engram and Webb together at the hotel housing the rookies for this weekend’s camp, so Engram and Webb both revealed they went to work on studying the Giants playbook, quizzing each other on the intricacies.

“Evan’s a great player; he works his butt off and did a great job today with his assignments and was coached very well,” Webb said.

And what did Engram think of the guy he calls ‘D-Webb’?

“He’s got some stuff to work on,” he said, cracking a grin before adding, “I’m just kidding, but he’s going to be good for us. He was really comfortable out there. We were rooming together last night and going over stuff together so it paid off.”

