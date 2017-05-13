Department of Defense: Middle Linebacker, Free Safety Jobs Open

Giants looking for someone to emerge at two key starting positions on defense.

Although most of the Giants defense remains intact from last year, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said that there will be some starting jobs up for grabs.

The first is middle linebacker, an opening that came about after the Giants passed on re-signing starter Kelvin Sheppard. Keenan Robinson and second-year man B.J. Goodson both figure to be among the top contenders for the starting job, though Spagnuolo wouldn’t say who was going to get first crack at starting.

“Everybody is going to get reps,” he said. “In practice, some days you will probably see B.J. out there first, some days you will see Keenan out there first, you might see Mark and a bunch of other guys. The same thing really happened last year if you think about it. Jasper Brinkley was here, Kelvin was here, B.J. was a rookie.”

Goodson was drafted to eventually be the starting middle linebacker, but of all the rookies in last year’s class who stayed healthy, he took the fewest number of snaps on defense, instead cutting his teeth on special teams.

Spagnuolo said he’s been encouraged by the growth shown by Goodson so far this offseason.

“All of these guys will tell you that the second time through, all of the little things that you couldn’t remember the first year are just natural now,” he said. “He looks a lot more comfortable.”

Last year, the Giants played far more nickel than they did base. According to the Giants’ year-end snaps, Sheppard was on the field for just 41% of the defense’s snaps.

Still, the position needs to be filled at some point, and Spagnuolo said they’re going to look at different guys to find the right fit.

“It is early. We have got out here in phase two with some walkthroughs. B.J., Keenan–those guys are doing a good job–and Mark (Herzlich) plays a bunch of different positions, so we will see how it shakes out.

The same situation exists at free safety, where Darian Thompson, recovering from a season-ending foot injury isn’t necessarily a lock to reclaim the starting job that Andrew Adams filled.

“Look, this time of year, all jobs are open,” Spagnuolo said. “Now when I say that, there are some obvious ones that come out. But I think that at that particular position, I think the guys realize that they have to come in and somebody has to surface.”

Besides Adams, Nat Berhe and Mykkele Thompson, two other guys who dealt with injuries last year, also could be in the mix.

“Whoever that is will start at the beginning and like every year, you need probably more than three,” Spagnuolo said. “Nowadays, you probably need four, so we will see how it plays out.”

