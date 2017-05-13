Giants Roster Moves: 3 Signed, 3 Waived

Giants add three tryout-players to roster following conclusion of rookie minicamp.

The New York signed three players who were in this weekend’s minicamp on a tryout basis to contracts.

Added were running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards and safety Trey Robinson.

Abdullah, 5-9, 211, played his college ball at James Madison, where in 48 games, he rushed 673 times for 3,678 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and 41 touchdowns, with 15 100-yard rushing games in his career, 11 as a senior. He also caught 42 balls for 283 yards, and four touchdowns.

Abdullah is a four-time All-American, and a AFCA and HERO Sports First Team and STATS and AP Second Team honoree. He was voted the Most Outstanding Player in 2017 national championship game.

He holds JMU career records for rushing touchdowns (41), total touchdowns (45) and scoring (270), and ranks second all-time at JMU in both rushing yards (3,678) and rush attempts (673), and fourth in all-purpose yards (4,077)

Edwards, 6-0, 200 lbs., spent the 2015 season with the Raiders, but did not appear in any games. In 30 games for New Mexico, he logged 85 tackles (5.5 for a loss), 2.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, 13 passes defensed, and 3 fumble recoveries.

Prior to enrolling at New Mexico, he played one season for Blinn Junior College. A former wide receiver, Edwards was arrested on rape allegations in April 2014, resulting in his being suspended from the team. He was reinstated in August 2014 after the case was dismissed.

Robinson, 6-1, 217 lbs., is rookie out of Furhman, who converted to safety after starting his football career as a quarterback, where he was named named all-area, all-region, and High School Sports Report all-state during his tenure at Dorman High School.

Last year as a senior, Robinson, who describes himself as a ball-hawking free safety, had one interception for the Paladins to go along with a team-leading 104 tackles, (four for a loss), seven passes defensed and one forced fumble.

To make room on the roster, the Giants waived cornerback Nigel Tribune, wide receiver Robert Wheelwright and running back Daryl Virgies.

Tribune and Wheelwright were signed as undrafted free agents at the start of this year’s minicamp; Virgies had been on the roster since January, when he signed a reserve/futures contract.

The Giants roster currently stands at 90.

Like this: Like Loading...