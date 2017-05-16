Big Blue Chat Podcast No. 118: Rookie Minicamp Preview & OTA Preview

Special guest: New York Giants S Landon Collins.

Patricia Traina (Inside Football) and Ed Valentine (Big Blue View) recap the Giants rookie minicamp from last week and spin ahead toward what to expect during the OTAs which begin May 22. They are also joined by special guest, New York Giants safety Landon Collins, who stops by to talk about the Giants defense and his upcoming charity softball game on June 2.

