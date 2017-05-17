LeGarrette Blount Picks Eagles Over Giants

Giants will face former Patriots running back twice this year.

After reportedly having interest in unrestricted free agent running back Le Garrette Blount for weeks—per the NFL Network, the Giants did have an offer on the table to Blount–the 30-year-old won’t be joining the New York Giants after all.

Instead, Blount, formerly of the New England Patriots, will take his talents down the New Jersey Turnpike to the Eagles, who announced they signed the veteran back to a one-year deal that, per ESPN, is worth up to $2.8 million, with a base value of $1.25 million and incentives worth upwards of $1.55 million.

The Giants have put a major focus on improving their running game from last season, which finished 29th in the league.

They cut ties with starter Rashad Jennings in February, have since announced Paul Perkins as their starter, and have drafted Wayne Gallman, a power back, to round out a group that includes veterans Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn.

Last season, Blount finished eighth in the league in rushing yards with 1,161, but led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns. He’ll join an already crowded Eagles backfield that includes Ryan Matthews, Darren Sproles, Donnel Pumphrey, Wendell Smallwood, Byron Marshall and Corey Clement.

😋 — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) May 17, 2017

Blount’s move to the NFC East seems to be just fine with Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison, who last year was the league’s best run defender, per Pro Football Focus, in yards allowed as a first-contact defender.

Harrison and the rest of the Giants run defense, which finished 2016 tied for third fewest averages yards per game allowed (88.6) with New England, will face Blount and the rest of the Eagles in Week 3 (at Philadelphia) and Week 15 (at home) this season.

