Reader Mailbag: Pre-OTA Edition

Let’s see what’s on the minds of Giants fans ahead of the start of OTAs Monday.
@Patricia_Traina Why wasn’t jpp IR’d ?
jpp still can’t pass a physical 6 months later
REESE knew that jpp had 4 Core surgeries
& it was Impossible to return
— NYG (@NYGtapetime) May 19, 2017
Thanks for the question. My understanding is the Giants medical team felt that Jason Pierre-Paul would be good to go if the team made a deep playoff run. How effective he would have been, no one knows, but since they didn’t go deep into the playoffs, they now have more time to let Pierre-Paul get to 100 percent.
And to clarify, as Pierre-Paul explained it, he had four issues addressed with one surgery, not four different procedures.
@Patricia_Traina 3 surprise players that actually make the team ?
— Ed Boy (@Quaddyy_) May 19, 2017
Thanks for the question, Ed. Personally, I’d like to see how the players perform in a few practices, as I’ve learned over the years that signing a premium free agent to a big bonus doesn’t mean anything.
I also think it’s far too soon to ask for these predictions because not even the coaches have seen enough of these guys in practices to form concrete opinions—and they’ve seen more than the media has.
If I had to guess based on roster depth, I’d say at least one corner (either Donte Deayon or Michael Hunter), a safety (possibly Jadar Johnson) and maybe a linebacker Eric Pinkins or Dontae Skinner) for special teams.
@Patricia_Traina What’s the latest on Mykkele Thompson?
— Dylan Roth (@DylanRoth632) May 19, 2017
Thanks for the question Dylan. My understanding I that Mykkele Thompson is on the mend.
My gut feeling is he won’t be cleared to go full-blast for the OTAs or upcoming minicamp, but he should be good to go for training camp. Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons due to injury, needs to stay on the field and have a strong camp if he’s to stick around on the roster.
@Patricia_Traina #askpat-do you consider Tiki Barber the best running back in Giant history?
— The Ancient Pelican (@ancient_the) May 19, 2017
That’s an interesting question. I would definitely put Tiki Barber among the great running backs, up there with Frank Gifford, who played before my time, but who was a legend.
When I think of the “best in Giants’ history,” I think along the lines of a Lawrence Taylor—a guys who had an impact on the game. I don’t believe the Giants won Super Bowls with Barber, but I do think he’s been one of the better running backs to don the big blue jersey.
Special shout out to the members of Big Blue Huddle, who contributed some questions. Check out their online community if you get a chance.
From BBH Member “Vette”
Has there been any insight into the backup plan for the possibility that Eric Flowers is not the answer at Left Tackle? Will the Giants leave him there for the season or will there possibly be a change at the Bye Week and who might that be? Or…it’s not a topic for discussion from the Brass.
Do you see the Giants passing on the Fullback position again this year and is there any faith in the pass protection of this RB Group?
Great questions Vette, thanks! I believe in all honesty that the team is confident that Ereck Flowers will turn the corner this year. I don’t for a second get any sense of worry.
Now with that said, there is no question, the depth at that position was paper-thin, hence why they had to ride the rough tides with Flowers last year.
They’ve addressed that, I think, and they have options now to where they can either scheme around him if necessary or, if he’s injured, they have some proven depth they can insert into the lineup.
Regarding your fullback question, I’m sure you saw the following tweet from Pro Football Focus’s Ryan Smith:
What if I told you that #Giants TE Rhett Ellison has lined up just as much in the slot as the backfield? (2012-2016) @PFF pic.twitter.com/cFuIjLHzin
— Ryan Smith (@RSmithNFL) May 19, 2017
Two thoughts here. First, the Vikings offense isn’t necessarily the same as the Giants. Second, I think Ellison’s versatility will enable McAdoo to use a “fullback” even if that fullback is a tight end.
I’ve always believed that pure fullbacks were a luxury to carry, which is why I think more and more teams are moving away from them. if you can get a tight end who can block from the backfield, block inline and catch a ball or two, you’re well ahead of the game.
From Uni:
On paper, Brandon Marshall is a huge upgrade over a miscast Victor Cruz, but this is his fifth team and 12th season. Does he have enough left in the tank and are there any locker room concerns?
He seems to have cleaned up his off the field problems a long time ago, but he’s also outworn his welcome four times. Is Marshall going to spark an offensive resurgence for the Giants?
Hi Uni. I don’t think there are any concerns about having Brandon Marshall in the lockerroom. This is a man who has grown up a lot and who might just be the most mature guy in the receivers room.
I think if he’s healthy, he’s going to be a nice addition to the offense—they don’t need him to be “the guy” –for what they are likely to want out of him, he should have more than enough left in the tank to get the job done.
And I could be wrong, but I don’t believe he “wore out his welcome” with the Jets—I think that was a salary cap related move plus the Jets are making a push toward the youth movement.
From BBH Member Bamagiantfan:
Last year at this time, Ben McAdoo was learning how to be a Head Coach – establishing the structure and organization of camps and practices, dealing with the defensive coaches, increased exposure and time with the media, delegating responsibilities, etc… With a year as a Head Coach now behind him, what was the biggest thing(s) he learned from that transitional period?
Thanks for the question Bama. I know Ben’s been asked this many times, and he goes back to that list of 100-plus items that he wants to tweak in Year 2.
I don’t get the impression that there is any one specific thing that he learned from his first, unless you want to count the magnitude of the firestorms that came about starting with the Josh Brown situation.
We’ve only been in the building just the one time (for rookie minicamp) so far, so I’ll try to make a note of some of the biggest changes I observe in McAdoo.
From Dennis:
With all the added pass catching options (Marshall, Engram, Vereen back from injury, Sheppard and Adams back in their sophomore year) and with the promise of an improved and more dependable running game, will Odell Beckham see a reduction in targets?
If everything works well for the offense, will Beckham actually see a reduction in production?
The explanation for last year was that Beckham was the most certain target for Eli to throw to without a run game. Isn’t that the point of all that has occurred this offseason with the additions to the offense?
Dennis, this is an interesting question, and one I’ve often wondered myself. And after really giving it some thought, I think if everyone is healthy, yes, Odell Beckham Jr. might see a reduction in receptions (not necessarily yards, but catches).
I say this is not so much because of the extra receiving options—Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram. The biggest difference that I think we’ll see this year is the Giants will run the ball more to achieve a better balance.
Last season, the Giants ran the ball 398 times and attempted 598 passes which isn’t quite balanced. If we break down the numbers further, since 2011, Manning has averaged 36.3 pass attempts per game.
The concern here is whether Manning’s arm strength continues to decline as he ages. Clearly a 36-year-old quarterback doesn’t bounce back as quickly as a 26-year-old. So I think it’s imperitive the Giants get more of a balance in their offense.
Thus to answer your question, if the Giants do get their running game going and given the new receiving weapons on offense, yes I could see a reduction in Odell Beckham Jr.’s stats.
From Jaimie:
What if anything, could force McAdoo to relinquish his play-calling?
Thanks for the question, Jaimie. I think at this point, considering the Giants went 11-5 and made it to the playoffs, Ben McAdoo can pretty much get whatever he wants to make sure the team continues to ascend.
I also firmly believe that when they had their year-end personnel meetings—and I want to be 100 percent clear here in saying I’m speculating—McAdoo probably said to management, “Look, you see what happened to the defense when you got Spags some talent? Do the same thing for me on offense and I’ll show you what an NFL offense REALLY looks like.”
I would be very surprised if McAdoo relinquished his play-calling duties. But to answer your question, at this point, it would take a direct order from ownership for him to do so, and again, I don’t see that happening for the reasons I mentioned above.
From BigHitterDalama:
Do you see any chance that Hall and/or Wade might be re-signed? If not, do think that the Giants feel they are set with Valentino Blake and Michael Hunter as #4 and #5? Might the Giants still be in the hunt for additional veteran CBs? And could you see Deayon, who played well last preseason and came close to making the final cut, as a possible CB/slot CB option?
Thanks for the question Brian. I think they’re moving on from Trevin Wace, but I think to door is still open regarding Hall. Steve Spagnuolo himself, when asked about the cornerback situation, sounded a bit squeamish, saying “you can never have enough” cornerbacks.
So yes, I do get the sense that they’re kidn of holding their breath a bit there regarding the depth at that position.
I think they’re going to fly through the spring and see where they are with these young guys. If they are beyond hopeless, then I can see them adding a veteran once training camp starts.
But remember something else. Most NFL veterans, if they have their druthers, would rather skip as much of training camp as possible as they get older because it saves wear and tear on their bodies and keeps them fresh for the season. So I don’t think you can rule out the addition of a veteran late in the summer.
Be the first to comment on "Reader Mailbag: Pre-OTA Edition"