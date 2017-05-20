Reader Mailbag: Pre-OTA Edition

Special shout out to the members of Big Blue Huddle, who contributed some questions. Check out their online community if you get a chance.

From BBH Member “Vette”

Has there been any insight into the backup plan for the possibility that Eric Flowers is not the answer at Left Tackle? Will the Giants leave him there for the season or will there possibly be a change at the Bye Week and who might that be? Or…it’s not a topic for discussion from the Brass. Do you see the Giants passing on the Fullback position again this year and is there any faith in the pass protection of this RB Group?

Great questions Vette, thanks! I believe in all honesty that the team is confident that Ereck Flowers will turn the corner this year. I don’t for a second get any sense of worry.

Now with that said, there is no question, the depth at that position was paper-thin, hence why they had to ride the rough tides with Flowers last year.

They’ve addressed that, I think, and they have options now to where they can either scheme around him if necessary or, if he’s injured, they have some proven depth they can insert into the lineup.

Regarding your fullback question, I’m sure you saw the following tweet from Pro Football Focus’s Ryan Smith:

What if I told you that #Giants TE Rhett Ellison has lined up just as much in the slot as the backfield? (2012-2016) @PFF pic.twitter.com/cFuIjLHzin — Ryan Smith (@RSmithNFL) May 19, 2017

Two thoughts here. First, the Vikings offense isn’t necessarily the same as the Giants. Second, I think Ellison’s versatility will enable McAdoo to use a “fullback” even if that fullback is a tight end.

I’ve always believed that pure fullbacks were a luxury to carry, which is why I think more and more teams are moving away from them. if you can get a tight end who can block from the backfield, block inline and catch a ball or two, you’re well ahead of the game.