Cruz: Miami Trip “Not Worth It”

New York Giants Victor Cruz admitted that the receivers’ now famous Miami trip before the Wild Card game “wasn’t worth it.”

Now that New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz has had a month to reflect over the New York Giants’ abrupt exit from the postseason, he has apparently had a change of heart regarding the value of that much-publicized two-day trip to Miami’s South Beach he and fellow receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis Jr. took immediately after the Giants wrapped up the 2016 regular season.

Speaking to SNY’s Taylor Rooks on the “Timeout with Taylor Rooks” podcast, Cruz admitted that the trip “definitely wasn’t worth it,” a vast departure from all the downplaying the team tried to do when word got out about the receivers’ decision to spend their day off blowing of steam instead of getting a jump-start on preparing for the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card playoff round.

“Looking back on it, it definitely wasn’t worth it,” Cruz told Rooks. “At the end of the day, you want to put your mind in a place where you want to succeed at whatever your next task is, especially in a football setting and a football atmosphere.”

While the Giants tried to get people to understand that what the players do on a day off is their business, the fact remains that the trip, which conjured up memories of Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and tight end Jason Witten’s decision to visit Cabo with pop star Jessica Simpson prior to hosting the Giants in the 2007 divisional round, created a distraction in the locker room that saw the players and head coach Ben McAdoo spend more time answering questions about the trip than about the upcoming game with the Packers.

That the Giants receivers came up small in the Wild Card game—Cruz caught three balls on four targets for 30 yards while Beckham had three drops and Shepard one—further fanned the fires of controversy.

General manager Jerry Reese echoed the team’s party line that the trip itself had nothing to do with the receivers’ lack of contributions in the Giants’ playoff loss to the Packers, but he also didn’t hold back when asked about the antics of Beckham, which in addition to the boat trip also allegedly included him punching a hole in the wall outside of the visitor’s locker room at Lambeau Field in anger.

The day after the Giants were eliminated, quarterback Eli Manning weighed in with some strong words.

“At the time, obviously, you want to try to make a joke of it. Don’t make it a distraction,” he said. “We’re about to go play a playoff game so you want everyone feeling good and right. I thought we handled it the proper way to get the best out of our guys.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Manning approved of his teammates’ actions.

“You just have to learn the perception of things makes it different. If you do things, you have to back it up,” he said.

“The game didn’t turn out the way we wanted. It had nothing to do with Miami,” Cruz told Rooks. “When you lose, [the media] is going to find those things to pinpoint and blame.”

