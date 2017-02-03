Year in Review: Olivier Vernon

Reviewing defensive end Olivier Vernon

2016 Season in Review

Olivier Vernon brought a different, yet effective kind of energy to a Giants defensive unit that, the year prior, was a disaster.

A man of few words, Vernon’s work ethic was off the charts. He was probably one of the most dialed in guys on the defense, tending to every little detail with no exceptions.

Early on, Vernon suffered a wrist injury to his left hand (he is left-handed)m, which clearly had an effect on his performance early on. He refused to use the injury as an excuse and, in fact, refused to talk about it even with his coaches, instead looking to carry on as best as he could.

Around midseason, Vernon, who rarely left the field, caught fire. He was dominating against the run and picked up his production in the sack department, finishing the season with a team-leading 8.5 sacks, and finishing second in the league in quarterback hurries, all of this against some top competition, no less.

What we really liked was how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo deployed Vernon. Although the Miami native was a right defensive end by nature, Spagnuolo, according to information from Pro Football Focus, lined up in other spots, as follows: 590 snaps at a RDE (5-tech or wider)

149 snaps at a LDE (5-tech or wider)

80 snaps at RE (4-tech)

17 snaps at LE (4-tech)

41 snaps at DRT (1-3 tech)

1 snap at DLT (1-3 tech)

122 snaps at ROLB

111 snaps at LOLB

27 at other positions

Contract Status

(via Spotrac)

Vernon’s 2017 cap hit will jump up $3 million from 2016 (the first year of his contract. He’ll count for $16 million in 2017, his base salary of $11.75 million fully guaranteed in 2017.

Whereas a couple of bloggers have suggested that Vernon, whose cap figure is second on the team behind quarterback Eli Manning’s, might be a candidate for a restructuring, we don’t see that being in the cards this year.

2017 Outlook

So long as Vernon is healthy–and he has a good track record in that regard– he’s going to be out there on the field. However, there are a couple of things to watch in the coming months.

The first is that left wrist. While he was hush-hush about the exact nature of his injury (he did vow that it wouldn’t be a problem in 2017), one can’t help but wonder if he needed surgery to fix what ailed him or if rest did the trick.

The other thing of interest will be what the Giants do with Jason Pierre-Paul.The Giants defensive ends play off each other because they pose a “pick-your-poison” scenario for offenses to handle.

When Pierre-Paul’s season ended after Week 13, Vernon’s pass rush numbers dropped off as well–he finished that stretch of games without Pierre-Paul by logging just half a sack and six quarterback hurries. Part of that was due to offenses mugging Vernon, but the other part was due to teams being able to devote more resources to slow Vernon down.

Whatever happens, Vernon is the type of guy who is going to bring everything he has to the table in what should be an even better Giants defensive unit in 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...