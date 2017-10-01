Ben McAdoo: We Need to Win a Damn Game!”

The New York Giants came close to winning their first game of 2017 when they jumped out to a 23-22 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter with 3:16 left to go.

However, it was not meant to be. There were many factors that mad the game closer than it needed to be, but the back-breaker was a 15-yard shanked punt by Brad Wing which set the Bucs up with idea field position for quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston who completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns, drove the Bucs down the field to set up , this one traveling sut 15 yards, that was all the Bucs and quarterback Jameis Winston needed to get the team into field goal range.

Kicker Nick Folk, who earlier in the game missed to field goal tries and a PAT, converted a 34-yarder to give his team the 25-23 win as time expired, sending the struggling Giants to their fourth straight loss of 2017.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, who has outwardly at least, remained even keeled following his team’s poor start, said after the game he was “irritated” by how things have unfolded.

“You can’t carry things over from one year to the next,” he said. “We talked about that in the offseason. You’ve got to be hungry, you’ve got to be willing to work and we need to get back to work as a staff and back to work as a team and find a way to improve.”

If anything, the Giants have gone backwards. They have struggled to make plays on offense, such as another fourth and-short conversion that went nowhere, some dropped passes by their top two receivers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, and their struggles to consistently run the ball.

Their defensive performance has been marred miss tackles, blown assignments, confusion and a lack of turnovers.

I’ll take the blame. It’s my fault. No excuses and no reason to be 0-4. I’ll do better. Giants fans don’t deserve this. I’ll be better https://t.co/Ojwg14PuO0 — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) October 2, 2017

And their special teams have been atrocious, from Wing’s inconsistent punting the last three weeks to poor decisions by punt returner Dwayne Harris that have not helped the team with starting field position.

Add to all that a growing injury list—Beckham dislocated a finger and appeared to fight through his ankle injury; defensive end Olivier Vernon aggravated his ankle injury, center Weston Richburg suffered a concussion, and running back Paul Perkins injured his ribs this week—and it’s hard to blame the players if they view the USS Team Giants ship in a favorable fashion.

McAdoo, who is now 11-10 as the team’s head coach, was asked how this team can avoid reaching the point of no return regarding this season.

“We need to win a damn game!” he said.