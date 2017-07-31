Big Blue Chat Podcast No. 125: Training Camp Musings

TOPICS:

Posted By: Patricia Traina July 31, 2017

Patricia Traina (Inside Football) and Ed Valentine (Big Blue View) recap the first three New York Giants training camp practices and preview what’s still to come once the team gets into pads.

