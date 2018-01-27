Big Blue Chat Podcast No. 146: New “Shur-iff” in Town

TOPICS:

Posted By: Patricia Traina January 27, 2018

Patricia Traina (Inside Football) and Ed Valentine (Big Blue View) discuss the key takeaways from new head coach Pat Shurmur’s introductory press conference. Pat and Ed also zoom in on the most likely candidate for offensive coordinator and discuss what the Giants might end up doing in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Big Blue Chat Podcast No. 146: New “Shur-iff” in Town"