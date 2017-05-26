Why Brandon Marshall Has Been a Good Fit for the Giants

Brandon Marshall has been a Giant “breath of fresh air.”

New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson might be glad receiver Brandon Marshall is no longer a member of the team, but make no mistake about it: the New York Giants are more than thrilled to have the 33-year-old receiver in their locker room.

“Brandon has been a breath of fresh air for us,” said head coach Ben McAdoo after the team completed its third OTA Thursday. “He comes out, he works hard at football, you can see he loves football.”

Marshall, a well-spoken and engaging personality, has come a long way from being anything less than a model locker room citizen, unlike earlier in his career.

As part of his maturation process, he has openly acknowledged his faults—he has used his platform to promote awareness about mental health issues after being diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder—and had tried to make sure those faults don’t create a distraction.

“I am not a perfect guy, but I worked extremely hard to get into the position that I am in today,” he said. “The first couple years of my career were rough and a lot of it I did myself, hurt myself and since that point, once I figured things out, I have worked extremely hard to be a better person and extremely hard to be a better teammate, a better father, a better husband, and I am proud of where I am at today.

“I wake up every single day trying to make a positive impact in any room that I step into and you guys are around me every single day, so you know the type of person that I am and that is not going to change here.”

Marshall’s new teammates have already taken note of just how much of an impact he can have both on and off the field.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who found himself having to cover Marshall during OTAs this week, described covering Marshall as “awesome.”

“I am just learning things that he likes to do, getting off the line of scrimmage like as far as bigger receivers,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins chuckled when asked if Marshall surprised him with his speed. “No, it is no surprise. He got on top of me and it is just practice, so I am not going to go all out to make a play to hurt me or him, so he caught the ball.”

Closer to home, Marshall’s impact, which he has said he’ll let grow organically, has already been felt in the receivers’ room where he resides as the team’s oldest and most experienced receiver.

“A big one,” second-year receiver Sterling Shepard said when asked what kind of impact Marshall has made. “He is a big guy so he gives us that big presence on the outside. He is a great guy to learn from.”

Shepard noted that while Marshall is still learning the Giants offense, his knowledge of various universal techniques and tricks have been invaluable

“He will come and help you out with on the side. He doesn’t really know the system yet, so it’s hard for him to help you with anything that has to do with schemes but when it comes to technique, he’s always there on the side coaching,” said Shepard.

“It’s refreshing to have a guy that’s been as productive as he has over his career and has played as long as he’s played, being out here working the way he works,” McAdoo added. “You can really see he loves the game.”

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article erroneously stated Marshall was diagnosed with bipolar disease. We apologize for the error.

