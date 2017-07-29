Brandon Marshall Okay with a Shared Spotlight

In a previous NFL life, the ball that fell incomplete at his feet would have been one that New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall would have made.

“What I did wasn’t wrong if it was a different offense. I throttled in the zone and Eli wants you to run through it. So, it wasn’t like I slowed down but I burst through that first hole and I would’ve caught the ball,” he said, adding, “Now, I got it and I won’t make that mistake again.”

Marshall, who joined the Giants in March because he liked the team’s chances of potentially delivering the one thing he doesn’t yet have in his career—a Super Bowl championship—has been diligent in his offseason preparation, particularly when it comes to understanding the Giants’ offensive system.

He spent some of the downtime before camp Face Timing with Manning to go over various nuances, a process he said has brought him “further along than I was, obviously, in the spring” but still not quite to where he wants to be just yet.

In the meantime, Marshall seems to be taking one step at a time toward making the progress he wants to make. He beat cornerback Janoris Jenkins for a reception on the very first play of training camp, making it look too easy.

“It felt good,” the receiver said. “You hear a lot of talk about being over 30 and then there’s an extreme drop off. So for me that play was awesome because it was really the first play of training camp because it’s the first time going against the defense. Being the new guy, you want to prove yourself.

“Secondly, I want to prove to myself that I can still do it. So, making a play that could possibly be, maybe not the top 10 plays, but possibly the top 20 felt good. I was like, ‘Okay I can still do this.’”

He’ll certainly get his opportunities, though probably not as many as he would if he were on any other team than the Giants, who of course have Odell Beckham Jr., whom Marshall called “a rock star” and “something that our NFL has never seen before.”

Marshall reiterated from past media appearances that Beckham was one of the primary reasons why he signed with the Giants, joking, “I’m tired of getting double coverage and vised in the red zone. I’ll let him freakin’ carry all the weight.”

But on a deeper level, Marshall’s teaming up with Beckham and the rest of the Giants receivers presents a challenge to the potential Hall of Fame receiver that he hasn’t really had to deal with in his career: a shared spotlight.

While Marshall would rather be “the man,” he’s also wise enough to understand the bigger picture.

“You have to be able to check your ego,” he said. “It’s definitely about winning, but at the same time, guys want to perform as well. I’ve been there, done that. I’ve had 100 catches several times, done some amazing things, went to some Pro Bowls. The only thing that I haven’t checked off is being able to earn one of those Lombardi trophies.”

Marshall has thus far done his part. He’s been very generous with dispersing advice to younger teammates who seek his wisdom. He also has tried, through force of habit, to set a stellar example on what it takes to be a professional.

His biggest piece of advice given to his younger teammates? Nothing lasts forever and nothing is handed to you on a silver platter.

“When you’re younger, you have this sense of entitlement,” he said. “When you’re younger, you think you have a lot of time. When you get older, you really understand how precious every single day is. Every rep, every practice, every game.

“It really is a privilege to be here. They’ve earned it. The National Football League has been around for a long time, and it’s going to be here long after we’re gone. Don’t have that sense of entitlement and really understand that it really is a blessing every time we step out on the field.”

Although it’s still early in the process. Marshall likes the direction the offense and the chemistry among the receivers, is heading.

“I think we’re in a great place,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do. That stuff takes time. We still haven’t put a lot of effort into doing things off the field yet because we haven’t had the time, but that’s where you really build those relationships to get through the good and the bad times. We’ll get there.”

When they do, look out.

