BREAKING | Ben McAdoo, Jerry Reese are Out

In a historic day for the New York Giants, the team has fired both head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

The Ben McAdoo era is over after 28 games and a 13-15 record.

McAdoo, who lasted 28 games and who posted a 13-15 record, and Reese, whose tenure lasted 10 years have been relieved of their respective duties, a source confirms. The NFL Network was first with the breaking news on McAdoo and Reese.

McAdoo becomes just the fourth head coach in franchise history to not make it through two full seasons as a head coach, joining Bob Fowell (1925), Doc Alexander (1926) and Benny Friedman (1930), all of had equally or shorter head coaching tenures.

McAdoo also becomes the first head coach since Bill Arnsparger (1976) to be relieved of his duties in season.

McAdoo, who began his tenure as a first-time NFL head coach with so much promise a year ago, has gradually seen his regime come crumbling down around him for various reasons.

From a football perspective, since being named the team’s head coach, has declined. In 2015, his last season as the offensive coordinator under former head coach Tom Coughlin, the Giants finished with the league’s eight best offense (372 yards/game) and the sixth best scoring offense (26.2 points per game).

Since then, it’s been downhill for McAdoo, who retained the play calling duties when he was promoted to head coach up until Week 6 of this season amid reports that ownership might have nudged him toward delegating the responsibility to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

In 2016, the Giants averaged 19.4 points per game (26th) and 330.7 yards per game (25th).

This season, with a shaky offensive line that has been hit hard by injuries and is on its eighth different combination, plus the losses of receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, the Giants are averaging 295.9 yards per game (28th) and 15.6 points per game (31st).

Besides the offensive struggles, McAdoo’s biggest problems is in his communication skills. Often short and at times snippy in his handling of the press corps has not done him any favors as far as gaining support for a season that could be laid more at the feet of general manager Jerry Reese, who put the current roster together, yet who failed to address the offensive line or put enough resources around Manning to improve the offense.

His communication skills have also likely contributed to having not one, but two high-profiled players, cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins, suspended for disciplinary matters while cornerback Eli Apple has seemingly drawn his share of discipline-related punishments as well.

McAdoo’s ultimate undoing, however, was his mishandling of Manning, the team’s long-time starting quarterback and a beloved figure in franchise history.

McAdoo, who on Friday expressed no regret in the handling of the Manning situation, has insisted from the start that everyone was on the same page regarding a plan to take a look at the young quarterbacks.

Everyone except Manning who rejected McAdoo’s proposal to let the veteran start the first half to keep his consecutive games started streak alive only to come out in the second half regardless of where things were in the game.

McAdoo also admitted that rookie Davis Webb’s practice role hadn’t changed, suggesting that the rookie wasn’t yet ready for the bright lights. That left Geno Smith, who does have NFL experience but who is not universally believed to be the future at quarterback, as the team’s only option regardless of how things went.

Reese becomes the first general manager known to be fired while a season is in progress. Thee Giants historically have preferred to let general managers complete their tenures and then promote from within. That will not be the case this time around after 10 seasons.

Stay tuned for more on this breaking story.