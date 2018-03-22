Breaking: Giants Trade Pierre-Paul to the Bucs for Draft Picks (Report)

The New York Giants, who have been extremely busy this offseason making over their roster, have reportedly put together another blockbuster transaction involving one of their biggest contracts on the books.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who last year signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants, is being traded to Tampa Bay along with the Giants’ 2018 fourth-round pick in exchange for the Bucs’ third- and fourth-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Another blockbuster trade: Giants trading DE Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick to Buccaneers for a 2018 third-round pick and a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2018

The trade now gives the Giants four picks in the top 100, including (as of now) No. 2, No. 34, No. 66, and No. 69. They also have picks No. 108 and No. 139.

From a cap perspective, the transaction only clears $2.5 million since the balance of Pierre-Paul’s prorated signing bonus ($15M) accelerates into 2018, but it clears almost $20 million off next year’s cap, money which should allow for the Giants to fit one or both of Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins into the cap.