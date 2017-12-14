Breaking: Justin Pugh Heading to IR

Subscribe to Inside Football – Click the Image for Details (Use Discount Code “RENEW” to save $10 off any package)

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh, who has battled with a back ailment has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Pugh, who returned from California where he reportedly visited Dr. Robert Watkins, has missed five games this season with his back ailment, which he said began in the Giants Week 7 game against the Seahawks. He had hoped to return to the field last week against Dallas, but suffered a setback and sought an additional opinion regarding surgery.

Pugh, who hoped to avoid needing surgery on his back, has been prescribed rest and rehab for the offseason. The Giants’ first-round pick in 2013, is due to be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He has not made it through a 16-0 game season since his rookie year.