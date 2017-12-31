COLUMN | Post Script on a Season that Strayed from the “Giants Way”

When we look at the 2017 New York Giants season and try to narrow down the single most significant factor as to why this year went so horribly awry, we always come back to one thing that, ironically, several fans have complained about when Dave Gettleman was hired as the new general manager.

The Giants Way.

Now there are still some people out there who believe that team ownership settled for Gettleman and the “Giants Way” because of their comfort level. We have seen emails, tweets and texts from fans who bemoan that the Giants “settled” for Gettleman instead of going outside of the organization for a fresh voice and perspective.

What’s ironic, is that by doing just that, the Giants moved away from “the Giants Way,” which has, unfortunately, led us to this dumpster fire of a 2017 season that has mercifully wrapped up with a 18-10 win over Washington.

Say what?

Let’s start with former head coach Ben McAdoo, who was a fresh voice the team brought in from the outside to breathe some life into the franchise, particularly an offense that was deemed broken, but which in retrospect was broken on the personnel side of things.

McAdoo, from Green Bay, spent two years as an offensive coordinator for this team, learning just a bit under former head coach Tom Coughlin, but McAdoo’s ways were probably close to being set in stone after spending all the years working with current Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy when the two were with the Packers, Saints and 49ers.

In McAdoo, the fresh voice the Giants imported into the locker room as the head coach ended up undoing a lot of the structure that Coughlin had restored back I 2004 when he took over a dysfunctional team that had fractured under Jim Fassel.

Coughlin, as is well known by now set rules for everything from practice attire, locker room behavior (such as no eating or playing ball), being five minutes early, and others that players at first bristled against but eventually embraced when the losing culture became one of the models of the NFL.

Under McAdoo, those rules began to be relaxed. Players were now allowed to eat in the locker room and basically turn what was supposed to be their place of work into a club like atmosphere.

As for the team’s dress code for practices, before interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo standardized the practice attire, players could wear funky leopard patterned pants, bright red shorts and the other “look at me” outfits.

One of the biggest head scratching moments by the young head coach? When he rewarding them this year with Air Jordan 4 sneakers for staying out of trouble over the break prior to training camp.

Seriously.

With McAdoo losing his way as a communicator—and we’ll add to thelist of disappointments with him how he mishandled Odell Beckham Jr.’s dog peeing incident in Philadelphia, which apparently WAS a big enough deal for co-owner John Mara to get involved to the point of issuing a statement to the New York Post about not being pleased with his star receiver’s actions–the pride continued to slowly bleed out of the locker room.

The losses then began to pile up, and suddenly, players were looking to one another for direction that should have come from the top but which never seemed to materialize to the degree it was so desperately needed.

Was it the seeds of doubt planted every time the coach decided to throw a ab at the players following a loss yet refusing to ppint the finger at the man staring back at him in the mirror?

It’s hard to say, but the result was you suddenly had players who probably figured they were damned if they did and damned if they didn’t so why not do things to make life easier in themselves, regardless of the consequences?

As things spiraled out of control and further and further away from “the Giants Way,” McAdoo, after being their buddy, now had to stuff the toothpaste back into the tube and be what he should have been all along: an authoritarian figure who taught, nurtured and protected his players from failure.

McAdoo, along with Jerry Reese, the man whose draft record was the catalyst for the Giants Way falling by the wayside, were fired on December 4, leaving Spagnuolo, a nice man who now suddenly had to expand his efforts toward fixing a defense and the rest of the team, to fly by the seat of his pants.

By then, the damage was so bad that it would have taken a super-sized industrial strength vacuum to sweep away the debris of a shattered Giants season.

Enter Gettleman, the 66-year old Boston native and a man very much familiar with the Giants Way, having been with the club for three of its five Super Bowl appearances (including the ill-fated loss in 2000 to the Baltimore Ravens).

Gettleman, who in his introductory press conference vowed to come to work every day to “kick ass” wasted no time in doing so, firing Marc Ross, Jerry Reese’s right-hand man during all those awful drafts that have set this franchise so far back that we could easily see it taking at least a couple of years for Gettleman to get it all straightened out.

But get it all straightened out, he will. When Gettleman met the press last week, he spoke of his philosophy in building a roster, as follows:

“At the end of the day, it’s the same three things you had to do in ’35 that you got to do now in 2018: You got to run the ball. You got to stop the run. You got to pressure the passer. Everywhere I’ve been and with the great teams that I’ve been associated with, those were three very big staples.”

And this, which should be music to the ears of those who have bemoaned the state of the offensive line.

“Big men allow you to compete, and that’s really just so true. The o-line and the d-line, I believe in the hog mollies. We’ve had some great groups here, had great groups everywhere I’ve been, and we’re going to get back to that.”

He also cut Bobby Hart, who according to a report by the New York Post, nearly came to blows with defensive tackle Damon Harrison in the summer after Hart’s behavior allegedly angered Harrison.

Gettleman also approved a plan to bench Flowers, because, as he said in his introductory press conference, “There’s two kinds of players in this league: There are guys that play professional football and there are professional football players. And the professional football players are the guys we want.

“I don’t want guys that want to win. I want guys that hate to lose. That’s the professional football player.”

That’s also a staple of the Giants Way which Gettleman, who has it imprinted in his DNA and who has seen it work with this franchise, will restore to a franchise that strayed from its long-standing recipe for success.