More Confident Eli Apple Ready to Take His Game Up a Notch

Cornerback Eli Apple’s new fresh look isn’t the only difference in the New York Giants’ first round draft pick from last year this year.

Apple, who begins his second season as a starter, has been mostly going against receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in practice by design. And when you go against one of the best receivers in the league, you better play with more of an aggressive and “bad” attitude out there.

That’s exactly what Apple has done. He hasn’t been afraid to get physical with his teammate, as he did during Tuesday’s practice in breaking up a pass from Eli Manning. It’s all part of Apple’s leap in confidence and it’s something that should serve him well this year if opposing offenses continue to test his side of the field.

“It’s a game of confidence and I think Eli is out there with some confidence right now,” said head coach Ben McAdoo after Tuesday’s practice.

“He has a ways to go fundamentally and he works hard at it each and every day. And you can see him taking what he learns in the film room over to the practice field and he’s competing against some pretty good players out there and he enjoys that, he likes it. His confidence is going up and he’s a big, physical player and he’s playing to that.”

His teammates see it too. Safety Landon Collins said Apple’s jump has been “tremendous,” adding. “Just the way he brings his knowledge to the game now that he understands and he sees it faster. He’s two steps before the play goes and he’s understanding. He’s not having his hands up, and that’s the best part. He’s looking in and he’s contributing.”

So far in training camp, Apple has broken up at least three passes intended for Beckham, including one in Tuesday’s practice where he got a little too aggressive with his teammate on a pass thrown to the sideline.

While Apple has seen a lot of Beckham in practice, he’s also had a few battles with the bigger and more physical Brandon Marshall with just as much success.

Collins said going against the two receivers is a great training tool given their differences in style.

“One is physical and one is agile,” Collins said of the Giants’ top two receivers. “(Apple) has to play against both, and in this league, you never know what kind of receiver you’re going to get and each and every play is different.

“With Brandon, he gets a little physical – Brandon’s a little swift at the same time. With Odell, he gets physical, but at the same time, he’s more agile than anything.”

Besides the hands-on training Apple has received in the spring and now in the summer in practice, he’s also become more at ease with what he’s doing out there.

“I think I’m a lot more comfortable with the defense, a lot more comfortable with the guys,” Apple said last week. “Now it’s just about putting the work in and just going hard every day.”

Apple has always been diligent with his film study, but he ramped up that effort last year to not only understand his assignment but also what was going on around him.

That diligence paid off. In the Giants’ final five games last season, Apple broke up four out of his season total of seven passes and recorded his first interception.

“It’s about film study, it’s about understanding yourself as a player, understanding what the offense is going to do to try and attack our defense,” he said.

“So, just becoming smarter, becoming more mentally savvy out there on the field and just keeping the state of mind, everything just kind of plays into that. That’s something I also want to be – that’s a goal of mine and I think that’s the goal for our defense, just creating more turnovers and causing more havoc.”

