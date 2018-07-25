Cornerback Sam Beal likely facing season-ending surgery

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal’s rookie season appears to be over before it even had a chance to begin.

It what has been a weird twist of events, Beal, the Giants’ third-round pick in the supplemental draft, aggravated a shoulder injury during Monday’s practice, according to reports. Beal reportedly got tangled up with a teammate on a play during the practice session, held for rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans.

Despite the ailment, the rookie was present on the field during Wednesday’s practice. He didn’t do much in terms of work, but he did go through some drills.

Head coach Pat Shurmur, who spoke to the media after practice, did not mention anything brewing with Beal or any other players. Word initially came of Beal’s ailment about an hour later, when the Giants began their player media sessions, with ESPN being first with the news.

Giants cornerback Sam Beal who was chosen in the supplemental draft is out for the year with a shoulder injury per source. Big hit for this Giants defense. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 25, 2018

Beal and the doctors are reportedly considering their options, which can include season-ending surgery or him gutting it out with a harness. The Giants have not yet announced the plan for Beal, who according to NJ Advance Media has been dealing with a right shoulder issue since February.