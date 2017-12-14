Damon Harrison Accepts the Giants’ Captain Responsibilities

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison has always been consistent in his response when asked if he would ever want to be a team captain.

“I’m not one of the leaders, man. I’m just one of the guys,” Harrison said at the beginning of the season when the Giants were getting ready to vote on team captains. “I just want to be that behind-the-scenes guy. We have some really good leaders in this locker room and it’s not fair to them.”

Fast forward several weeks later and the Giants, who have been losing guys left and right, including linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who as votes as team captain, and the man teammates call “Snacks” has agreed to step up and take on the responsibilities.

“The coaches and my teammates putting their trust in me, so I’ll gladly accept what Spags (interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo) asks,” Harrison said Thursday.

Harrison reiterated that there are other guys who “are better suited” to be a team leader, which is why he has shunned the role.

Yet Harrison has continued to demonstrate in his play and in how he carries himself in and out of the locker room that he’s just as qualified as anyone to lead a Giants team that, due to the revolving personnel that has come and gone in the locker room because of injuries, is crying out for stable leadership.

Spagnuolo believes that Harrison, who joins quarterback Eli Manning and long sapper Zak DeOssie as the team captains the rest of the way, is the right man for the job and told his defensive tackle that.

“I just said, ‘God gifted you with some leadership tools,’” Spagnuolo said Wednesday. “I mean, we talked about that. He was more than willing to step up and be that guy. He doesn’t like to be in the forefront of things. You know how there are all different kinds of leaders. There’s guys that lead by example. There’s quiet leaders. There’s vocal leaders. He’s a leader.”

Harrison is also a warrior who despite continuing to get dinged in games—he’s been on the team’s injury report this year several times with different injuries—insists on playing.

“I love the game of football,” he said. “The reason why I started playing football is still the reason why I play today. It’s not for the money, it’s not for the glory or any of that. Obviously, I want to be a great player. I want to be one of the best players to ever play when it’s all said and done. There’s a lot of pride in this building and I just want to help restore that.”