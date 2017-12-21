Damon Harrison is Still a Pro Bowl Player in Coach, Teammates Eyes

The annual NFL Pro Bowl has widely been regarded as a glorified exhibition game featuring the best players from around the league.

But one of those best players, New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison, whose 66 total tackles currently ranks second in the league behind Oakland defensive end Khalil Mack, won’t be among the chosen ones voted on by fans, players and coaches unless the three defensive tackles chosen ahead of him–Fletcher Cox of the Eagles, Aaron Donald of the Rams and Gerald McCoy of the Bucs–drop out.

“It definitely does (sting) because I go out there and I give it my all and not to get that recognition, no matter how small or great, that’s something that I’ll never forget,” Harrison said of being snubbed.

At the same time, Harrison is not one to begrudge those who were voted to the Pro Bowl. “I can’t get mad and say to pull any of (the defensive tackles named to the NFC roster) out so I can go in there in their spots. They deserve it.”

The 29-year-old Giants defensive tackle defines the NFL dream in several ways. A native of New Iberia, Louisiana, Harrison began his career as a basketball player, a point guard at Lake Charles-Boston High School.

A torn meniscus led to him to football where he manned the offensive and defensive lines. Within one year, Harrison became the school’s offensive and defensive MVP in his one year on the gridiron.

Still, that wasn’t enough to get the attention of college programs. Harrison’s college career took him to William Penn University.

Despite earning All-American honors, Harrison went undrafted in the 2012 selections, but caught on with the New York Jets, spending four seasons with them until signing with the Giants last year.

In 2016, Harrison earned All-Pro honors and a spot in NFL Network’s Top 100 Players. Despite numerous injuries–he’s been listed with knee, ankle and elbow issues at various times in the second half of the season–Harrison has not missed a game, and is firmly in second place in total tackles for the Giants with 66, behind team leader and lone 2017 Pro Bowl representative Landon Collins.

Harrison might not want to take anything away from those defensive tackles who were voted to represent the NFC, but his teammates and coach agree that he was snubbed.

“I feel like he deserved to be (in the Pro Bowl),” rookie defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson said. “He’s helped me tremendously, pretty much in everything. The biggest lesson, there’s so many of them. Just go out there, have fun, and don’t over think stuff.”

“He’s a shoo-in for All-Pro, I know that much,” added veteran tackle Jay Bromley. “When you work like he does and you do what he does on that football field, you deserve it. He’s just so effective playing square, big as he is, reading offensive linemen.”

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo, who has also been Harrison’s defensive coordinator in his two seasons with the Giants, echoed those sentiments.

“I just think he’s one of the premier inside, interior linemen in this league,” Spagnuolo said Wednesday. “I’d be hard pressed to say that there’s many (other defensive linemen) that do as many things as he does for us. Now, I haven’t seen the other names–I just know I’m a Damon Harrison fan.”

Harrison smiled when told of Spagnuolo’s words.

“I know he’s one of my biggest supporters. We’ve built a great relationship over the past two years and I just think I do a good job of doing exactly what he asks me to do,” he said.

“So anytime he shows some support for me publicly, I know he’ll be more than happy to do it, but not only to receive the recognition from people outside of this building, but to have guys in this building know I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to do, that’s a little more satisfying than a Pro Bowl.”

Despite his disappointment, Harrison is not about to let the latest Pro Bowl voting snub define him.

“I guess you could say that because at the end of the day, we all want to be recognized for what we do whether it be All-Pro or your team or anything,” he said. “Somebody is seeing something that I’m doing good, so hopefully I get the All-Pro nod this year, but if not, it’s business as usual.”

That business is helping the 2-12 Giants earn a win in their last two contests, starting with Sunday’s visit to Arizona (4:25 PM, FOX).

“We got some guys who love the game of football and they understand we still have a job to do,” Harrison said. “A lot of the guys don’t want to be known as that guy who is not doing what he’s supposed to do. So it’s not hard at all.

“We still got guys in good spirits,” he added. “If there wasn’t, then I guess I would have more to say on that, but you just don’t see it.”