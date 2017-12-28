Dave Gettleman Hired As New Giants General Manager

Out with the old, in with the (somewhat) new.

The New York Giants turned to familiar face to take over their vacant general manager position, welcoming back Dave Gettleman to East Rutherford. Gettleman, 66, returns to the NFL after a brief absence, serving as the Carolina Panthers’ general manager from 2013 through July 2017.

Gettleman, a Boston native, served as the Giants pro personnel director from 1999-2011, and as a senior pro personnel analyst in 2012. During his tenure, the Giants earned three NFC championships and two Super Bowls, toppling the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

Gettleman took over the Panthers in January 2013, taking over a team enduring a four-year playoff drought. In his first season, Carolina improved from 7-9 to 12-4, earning their first division title and playoff berth since 2008. That season kicked off a run of three consecutive NFC South division titles, culminating in a run to Super Bowl 50 in 2016, though they fell 24-10 to the Denver Broncos. After a 6-10 follow-up, Gettleman was relieved of duties last summer.

Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch explained the hiring in a team statement.

Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a general manager and a proven track record,” president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said. “Dave’s experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency.”

One of four candidates to interview for the job, Gettleman met with Mara and Tisch, as well as former general manager and special consultant Ernie Accorsi last week. One of the others interviewed, interim general manager Kevin Abrams, who has served as assistant general manager for the past 16 seasons, is expected to retain that spot under Gettleman, per reports.

The others interviewed included Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross; and former NFL personnel executive and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

Gettleman will be formally introduced at press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center Friday morning at 11:15 AM.