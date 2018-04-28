Dave Gettleman Mum on Ereck Flowers’ Absence

On a night where the New York Giants welcomed in three new players, including a new offensive lineman, general manager Dave Gettleman was questioned about the status of a veteran that could be traded soon.

In a surprising change of pace, however, the player in question wasn’t Odell Beckham Jr., but instead Ereck Flowers.

The team’s first-round selection in 2015 has yet to show up to any of the Giants’ offseason activities, including this week’s optional minicamp, prompting rumors have circulated that he could be moved in the near future.

Gettleman shrugged when asked about Flowers’ status. .

“He’s in Miami and we are here. He decided not to come,” Gettleman said. “He’s an adult and he has the ability to make decisions on his own. This is a voluntary program and he has decided to stay in Miami. If you want to know why he is not here, call him.”

Head coach Pat Shurmur was a bit more serious about the situation, although he was equally disappointed.

“He’s not here, so there’s not really much to say. That’s my feelings,” Shurmur said earlier this week. “He’s not here. We understand that this is a program that is voluntary. I tend to believe it is very necessary, but he’s not here. So, when he is here, we will start to talk about him.”

Flowers has had a rocky start to his NFL career. While the former regime of general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo would often come to Flowers’ defense, his tenure under Gettleman began on an immediate unpleasant note.

Mere days after Gettleman took over the general manager position, Flowers reportedly didn’t want to play in the regular-season finale, though he later insisted that he didn’t play due to a nagging ankle injury.

The offseason program is voluntary, so Flowers isn’t technically required to be there. However, with a new coaching staff and with him set to compete for a new position this year, his decision to stay away from the team is a curious one that doesn’t give off the best of optics.