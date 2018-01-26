How Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur Are Planning to Restore Giants Pride

The large white sign with the red and blue lettering is hard to miss around the New York Giants training facility, their practice field and their MetLife Stadium locker room.

But somewhere along the line, the message of that sign that blares “NY Giants Pride” fell by the wayside as players seemed to take on a different interpretation of what the words meant.

With the Giants having hit rock bottom in 2017 despite the constant reminders about Giants pride, the team’s ownership—John Mara, Steve Tisch and their respective families—have turned to a general manager-head coach combination of Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur respectively to restore the full spectrum of pride in a locker room that last year was plagued by in-fighting and questionable effort by some players whose half-hearted approach contributed to bringing down the rest of the team.

Both Gettleman and Shurmur are second-timers in their respective roles as general manager and head coach respectively. Both were tossed out when their prior employers, Carolina and Cleveland, opted to go in another direction. But the most common bond the two men share, and the bond that if everything else falls into place, is that they share the same old-school vision when it comes to building a winning football franchise.

Step 1. Run the ball. Stop the run. Rush the passer.

“Pat and I completely agree on that,” Gettleman said via conference call from Mobile, Ala, where he is attending the Senior Bowl practices.

“The other thing is that big men allow you to compete. I’ve built teams from the inside out. Obviously, the quarterback position is critical but I’m just dropping straight philosophy here and how you approach it. Those are the things that Pat and I completely agree on.”

Except for 2017, when the Giants run defense finished tied for third fewest average yards allowed to opponents, and 14th in total sacks, the franchise has struggled to land in the top one-third of the league’s year-end ranking in each of those categories in a consistent basis since 2013, the other exception being when they finished with the fourth most sacks in 2014.

According to Gettleman and Shurmur, you’re not going to win many games with that kind of production, which is why both men seem keen on improving the quality of play in the pits, especially on the offensive line which has struggled to find consistency in helping to produce a running game that has rank in the bottom half of the league every year since 2013.

“As soon as he said, ‘Everything starts with the offensive line,’” Shurmur quipped when asked when he knew that he and Gettleman were on the same page. “And I think there’s a great example of that, what we went through in Minnesota. We didn’t change the oil up there, we changed the transmission. We went and got two free agent offensive linemen, we drafted a center that played like a veteran, and we transformed the offensive line that helped us do the things that helped us win 14 games.

“I think it’s very important, no matter how good your offensive line is and your defensive line, you have to address those issues constantly because if you can’t block them and you can’t pressure the quarterback, this game gets really, really, really hard.”

Step 2. Get Guys Who Hate to Lose

Gettleman made it clear in his introductory press conference that he looks for football players who hate to lose.

“There’s two kinds of players in this league,” he said back then. “There are guys that play professional football and there are professional football players. And the professional football players are the guys we want. I don’t want guys that want to win; I want guys that hate to lose. That’s the professional football player. That’s what you want.”

Shurmur is on board with that as well.

“I think what’s important is when we put the roster together, we want to first accumulate 90 players that love to play football,” he said.

“Now, certainly they’re going to have to have the skill and ability to do it, but we want to put together a group of 90 and then eventually get to 53. I think sometimes the good answer for a young player is, ‘I really don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t have this game.’

“And I think it’s the absolute greatest game in the world. We need to find guys that love to play the game, and then we’ll decide whether they’re good enough, and then we’ll take it from there.”

To be clear, the Giants locker room has guys like that already in place who hate to lose, who hate to miss practice, and who put the team ahead of their individual needs—guys like Landon Collins, Damon Harrison, Eli Manning, Olivier Vernon and Odell Beckham Jr. just to name a few.

However, this year they apparently had guys who via their actions started to check out when the losses piled up. Offensive lineman Bobby Hart was cut by the team the final week of the season after reportedly being one such guy who checked out.

Left tackle Ereck Flowers was another who was reported to have packed it in early—he was inactive for the regular-season finale, though both he and former interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo insisted that Flowers, who fought through a painful high ankle sprain his rookie season, was too injured to play through a groin strain he played through the week prior.

And then there was the rudderless ship known as cornerback Eli Apple, who earned a suspension when he reportedly was insubordinate.

“We have to put together a roster that is talented but who love the game of football and love to compete,” Gettleman said.

Step 3. Hold guys accountable.

Like in life, mistakes in pro football are going to happen. Guys are going to miss an assignment, or a tackle or a block. Those are all teachable and correctable moments which Shurmur and his staff plan to address as they arise so that the same mistakes aren’t repeating.

But on a grander scale, what’s not going to be acceptable under this new regime is guys getting special treatment. That means no more trying to brush unsavory touchdown celebrations or ill-advised boat trips taken days before a playoff game under the rug as no big deal.

Shurmur said that starts with building the right kind of relationships with the players.

“I think what you do is you start initially with the locker room by developing relationships with those guys that love to play football, and you’re constantly talking to them about what it means to be a good pro,” he said.

“For a receiver to be a good pro sometimes is even though you’re frustrated that you didn’t get the ball, you’ve got to make sure you keep that in check. We as coaches are educators. We work with the players, and it’s important that we inspire them to play their very best. And some of that is going and talking about those types of issues.”

Gettleman, who has gushed about Shurmur being both a “professional” and an “adult” this week, clearly believes these are two key qualities that are going to help rein in some of the players who took some liberties with the concept of Giants pride.

“He was straightforward, he was honest. There was no nonsense. Again, I hate to keep saying it, but for me, he was a professional. That’s really important,” Gettleman said.

“Halfway through the interview, I wrote at the top of my notes, this man is a professional and an adult. This is not a position for the faint of heart. We have to win every Sunday and we know that. I just felt very strongly that Pat was the guy for us.”

Rather than leave things to chance, Shurmur said he plans to get to know his players individually, and it sounds as though Odell Beckham Jr., the extraordinary talent who hasn’t’ always exercised the best judgement in upholding Giants pride (see his dog peeing touchdown celebration or his antics with the kicking net as examples) is at the top of his list.

“I think what needs to happen now is I need to get to know him,” Shurmur conceded. “I need to get to know what makes him tick, and I get to ‑‑ I need to talk to him about what it is that we’re looking for for a guy that plays for the New York Giants. And I think those are the things that go back to relationship building that need to happen very, very soon.”

Step 4. Don’t Be Afraid to Make Mistakes

Shurmur joked that his children—he has three daughters and a son—have not been afraid to question his some of his decisions as a play caller.

“A lot of free advice,” he said with a smile, “but much more unconditional love.”

Gettleman’s track record as a general manager with the Panthers hasn’t been without its warts as well, such as when he drew heavy criticism for rescinding the franchise tag on cornerback Josh Norman, who subsequently signed with Washington.

Mistakes are going to happen, but the key is to limit them and the potential impact they have on the franchise and not be afraid to make them.

In Gettleman’s case, he holds a very large part of the franchise’s future in the palm of his hand in the form of the No. 2 overall draft pick.

“With the second pick, we’re going to take the best player,” Gettleman said at the Senior Bowl. “They screamed at me in Carolina: ‘You’ve got to draft a tackle, you’ve got to draft a tackle.’ If the value’s not there when you pick, you’re going to make a mistake. You’ll make a mistake. We’re going to set ourselves up so that we can take the best player available. And if the best player available is a quarterback, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

“If you take a guy just to take a guy, especially at the quarterback position, and he fails, you set yourself back five years. You set yourself back five years because there are teams that are in what I call quarterback hell. They’ve got quality defense, they’ve got a good special teams, and they’re going 7-9, 8-8, 9-7. And now if there is a legitimate guy, they’ve got to trade up and give away the farm to get the guy.”

While early signs are that Gettleman isn’t’ going to be quite the recluse that Jerry Reese was in terms of facing the media, Shurmur’s job will entail dealing with the media daily, a task that to an outsider or someone coming from a smaller market, can be somewhat intimidating.

“I’m not intimidated,” Shurmur said of the task that lies before him. “The only thing that frightens me is anything that affects the health and welfare of my kids and family. Other than that, have at it. I’m ready to go.”