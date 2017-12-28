Davis Webb Promoted to Backup Role

Somehow, the answer to the one question New York Giants fans have been asking all season got buried under yet another mountain of silliness.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo announced that quarterback Davis Webb will finally dress for an NFL game, as he will be Eli Manning’s backup for Sunday’s season finale against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium (1:00 PM, FOX).

Before any questions were asked, Spagnuolo provided what turned out to be a premature update on the Landon Collins and Eli Apple situation, as well as officially make the revelation Giants have been waiting to hear.

“Davis Webb will be the second quarterback going into this game,” Spagnuolo confirmed. ”

As if supernaturally sensing the salivation from Giants fans, Spagnuolo reiterated that there was no guarantee that Webb would play in the game, dictating that Manning, as the start, gets priority.

“Eli Manning is the starting quarterback. We’re going to go in the game to beat the Washington Redskins with Eli Manning and we’ll just take it from there,” Spagnuolo declared. “If something does happen, then we would have spent some time last week getting him ready and he would be the guy that would go in.”

Spagnuolo was also quick to point out that Webb’s promotion was not meant to be a slight toward normal backup Geno Smith, who will likely be deactivated on Sunday.

Normally the most stable position in all of New York sports, the Giants’ handling of their quarterback spot has been one of the most controversial developments of the NFL season. On December 3, Eli Manning’s 210-game monopoly on the job came to an end, with the Giants’ leadership triumvirate of head coach Ben McAdoo, general manager Jerry Reese, and principal owner John Mara opting to start Smith for their Week 13 game against the Oakland Raiders.

In the team-issued statement announcing the monumental switch, McAdoo stated that Webb would be getting an opportunity at some point over the final four weeks, but both he and Reese were fired following a 24-17 loss in Oakland.

After the dismissals, Mara stated that while he was focusing on getting wins, he did want to see Webb take the field at some point.

Webb fever hit a high last week, when Spagnuolo revealed that the rookie took a majority of first team repetitions during first team drills. The interim head coach said the process repeated itself this week, albeit with the team doing less reps as a whole.

If Webb has emulated Manning in anything so far, it’s his class and professionalism with the media, as the Cal and Texas Tech alum remained humble when discussing his promotion.

“The New York Giants and everybody in the organization was pretty blatantly honest with me about what my preparation, what my goals are, what my season was going to look like and I said okay, let’s do it,” Webb said when asked if it’d be disappointing if he didn’t enter Sunday’s game. “I’m going to work really hard, we’ll see what happens. I’m going to try to get better and be the best quarterback I can be because that’s all I can control. I think I’ve done that this far and I’m excited with where I am today.”

Taken in the third round of spring’s draft proceedings with the 87th overall pick, Webb is the fourth quarterback the Giants have taken in the Manning era, dating back to 2004. Unlike the others, however, Webb was taken during the draft’s first two days, wrapping up the second day for the Giants this past April. Other than Manning, the last Giants rookie quarterback to see action in his debut season was Danny Kanell, 1996’s fourth-round pick who appeared in four games.

“Whenever I have to go in, I better be ready. I think I’m prepared to be ready,” Webb said. “Since the moment I got here, we had a plan going in and I’ve kind of followed that plan and worked really hard at it. I haven’t asked any questions, haven’t complained about it, just worked hard and it’s a big credit to Eli and Geno for helping me.”

Manning himself, who played the entirety of last season’s finale against the Redskins when the Giants were firmly locked in the NFC’s fifth playoff seed, praised his protege for making the leap.

“Davis does a good job,” Manning said of Webb’s practice work. “He’s got a good feel for what’s going on, he works hard and he’s done a good job when he’s gotten the opportunity to play.”

Manning said he did not expect any changes in his game schedule, saying he’d be “playing normal, as far as (he knew)”.