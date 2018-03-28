Davis Webb Set to Take Center Stage at Next Month’s Minicamp

Like the overall New York Giants fan base, head coach Pat Shurmur wishes there was NFL game tape on second-year quarterback Davis Webb.

Unfortunately, all Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman have to go on as they inch closer to deciding whether the 23-year-old Webb can be the heir to Eli Manning is his college tape from Cal and a his practice tape from last year which can provide hints as to how Webb commanded the huddle, made his reads against an NFL defense, how he excelled in the classroom and any notes they had on Webb from last year.

“As I was watching this year’s quarterbacks, I went back and watched (Webb’s) college film to compare him to the guys coming out this year, and I went back and revisited my notes from (scouting) him (for the Minnesota Vikings) a year ago. We had him rated highly,” Shurmur said at yesterday’s NFL coaches breakfast.

“The unfortunate thing for me is that there’s just not a lot of him playing football in a Giants helmet, which would have been a good thing for me to see. So that is what it is, but I’m looking forward to working with him.”

The good news is that in a few weeks, Shurmur and Gettleman will get some more and updated information regarding Webb, who has spent this offseason working out with Test Football Academy, when the Giants report for a voluntary minicamp held April 24-26.

NY Giants QB Davis Webb working 5 and Climb to slide reset getting back to a quick base to throw in sequence throwing Hank OTB route to Giants TE Evan Engram. @TEST_Football @Davis_Webb5 @EvanEngram @Giants #nfl #pro #qb #giants #te pic.twitter.com/zEPMwJ6aiz — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) March 28, 2018

That minicamp, part of the benefits a new head coach receives, won’t permit for contact or full p[ads, which means that it won’t be anything more than a glorified practice. But it will give Shurmur who yup until this point hasn’t been permitted by rules to talk football with any of his players, his first up close glimpse at just how far along Webb is in his development and if that progress is enough to convince the team’s decision making brass to by-pass selecting a quarterback in next month’s draft.

“It factors in,” Shurmur said of the work Webb will get in during that minicamp and its impact on the draft decision making process. “I’ve got high hopes for him being a productive player in this league. It’s a little bit of an unknown. The advantage we will have, though, is we’ll have two weeks of training where we can’t go on the field — it’s just in the meeting room—and then we’re gonna get that extra minicamp before the draft. So it’ll be a great way for Davis to sort of showcase what he can do.”